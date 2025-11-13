Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

There are also going to be questions and answers that are unique to the specific job and company you are applying for.

Answers that should give you a good sense of the company, and will likely pique the interest of the applicant.

Even if all applicants should think very carefully about whether or not what they've just been told is a good thing.

Redditor Navier_Stokes1000 was curious to hear things people might hear during a job interview that they should actually be wary of, leading them to ask:

"What is something mentioned by a recruiter in a job interview that seems innocent but is actually a red flag?"

Multi-Task, Or Pick Up Slack?...

...Assuming You Ever Get It

"Unlimited time off."- michaelryannorton

You Better!



“'We’ll get back to you about our decision either way next week'."

"Ghosts."- FruitLoop_Dingus25

...Not Everyone Likes Their Family



“'We’re like a family here'.”

"Usually means unpaid overtime, blurred boundaries, and emotional guilt instead of raises."- Complex_Trip139

There's A Reason People Have Assigned Lanes...

"We all look out for each other."

"Means they expect you to cover shifts at the last minute when someone calls out."

"Work is more important than your personal life."- 18k_gold

I Mean, They Expect You To Do Your Research...

"When asked about salary expectations for a territory manager role covering 3 counties in SE England, I gave the figure that I knew the outgoing manager was earning (as we knew each other), and the recruiter told me to be more realistic."

"So now I know that is BS if they say it."- Excellent_Peanut_772

Fun Is Objective...



“'We like to have fun here'."

"Which means no, they do not. Any fun you DO have is corporate-approved, and they have a wildly aggressive HR department that will nail you to the cross if fun is had."- beardedsawyer

Sensing A Theme Here



“'We’re like family here!'”

"Translation: they want you to prioritize the company/job like you would your family, while they treat you like a random passerby on the street."- CatherineConstance

Who Exactly Does It Benefit?

"When the 'benefits' are sh*t like 'free fruit', 'pizza fridays' and 'Amazon vouchers'."

"That's code for 'we don't pay our staff enough' and 'we force a culture'."

"I come from a marketing background, I've seen all the hilarious sh*t agency owners pull to try and make their staff seem valued when they're really not."

"Instead of paying their staff more, they'll do a big company meeting and give 'employee of the month' a £50 Amazon voucher for those extra 20 hours they put in that month."

"They're salaried, so they don't get overtime."

"Any company that tries to keep you on the company's time is a red flag."

"I used to work for a hosting provider where they had an on-site gym, arcade, kitchen, cinema and bar."

"The CEO wanted you in the office, working out next to your team/manager in the morning and drinking with them afterwards.- Shinjetsu01

There's No I In Team...



"Team player means you will need to pick up the slack of other employees, or will need to cover for them."- old_Spivey

Here To Work, No Learn...

"This is a great opportunity to learn skills."

"...and go bankrupt and be homeless..."- Sorry-Climate-7982

NO!

"'We're all a big family here'."- Safe-Instance-3512





Beware The Dotted Line!

"Any mention of any kind of 'dotted line' reporting."

"No."

"Just no."

"I either have direct reports as per the org chart or I don't."

"And I only report to the person above me in the org chart."

"'Dotted Line' means they want manager work out of you without manager authority or pay."

"Dotted line means you'll be expected to lead, but have no institutional leverage, authority, or decision-making responsibility."

"Somehow, you'll just have to 'convince' people to see you as a manager."

"In terms of reporting up, it means you will have to unofficially report to someone who you shouldn't and that person is inevitably a sh*t, and they inserted themselves into the job consignment that way just to grab power and bullied your actual manager in the process."

"Any company that uses that phrase is either exploitative or cheap."

"Neither is a good option."- ImprovementFar5054

Sure You Do...

"'Oh we have unlimited PTO'."

"It's not unlimited if they can control when you take them."

"And it means you can't get paid the equivalent should you leave."- MisterBerry94

When Those Special Skills Come Back To Haunt You...

"Be really careful if they are overly interested in you being multilingual if it really doesn't pertain to your job."



"You might get a bonus job that you can do in addition to the one you are applying for.It's always important to remember, a job interview is a two-way street."- No_Sector_8329

Not only is this a chance for potential employers to assess you for the position in question, but it is also a chance for you to see if this office will be a good fit for you.

... making it all the more important to stay alert for any of these potential red flags.