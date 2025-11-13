Skip to content

GOP Rep. Melts Down After Dem Rep. Calls Out Republicans' '8 Weeks Of Taxpayer-Funded Vacation'

Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

Jimmy Kimmel; Cleto Escobedo III
Jimmy Kimmel Live!; @jimmykimmel/Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel opened up Tuesday's show with what he described as his "hardest" monologue yet after the death of his childhood best friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader Cleto Escobedo III, who had been absent from the show for several months after falling ill.

Nov 13, 2025
Things got serious and sad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday as the host shared that the show's bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, had died that morning. The saxophonist and leader of Cleto and the Cletones was 59 years old.

Kimmel and Escobedo met in 1977 as children when Kimmel's parents sold their home in Brooklyn, New York, and moved across the street from the Escobedo family in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a celebration of Escobedo's 50th birthday nine years ago, Kimmel shared memories and photos from their childhood.

You can watch the birthday trip down memory lane here:

On Tuesday, Kimmel shared:

"We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way. But this one’s the hardest."

Fighting back tears, the late night host added:

"Cleto was the leader growing up. I was the sidekick; he was the star. Cleto played saxophone; I played clarinet. That’s kind of all you need to know about us."

When ABC hired Kimmel in 2003, he campaigned for his friend and his friend's father to get jobs.

Kimmel said of the decision:

"Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with. And there’s nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him."

Escobedo the elder, Cleto Escobedo II, had been a successful saxophonist who left his career on the road to concentrate on his family.

Kimmel told his audience:

"I’ve often said that the single best thing about doing this show was getting the opportunity to allow Cleto Senior to pick up where he left off in 1966 and become a musician again with his son."

The comedian referred to Cleto II and his wife Sylvia as his second parents.

Of Cleto III, the host said:

"He was just a great older brother. No baggage, all love. There’s no one in my life I felt more comfortable with."

You can watch Kimmel's monologue here:

Kimmel concluded by telling his audience:

"Cherish your friends. We’re not here forever."

The late night host also shared the news on his Instagram account.

With a photo of Cleto, Kimmel wrote:

"Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement."
"Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true."
"Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Friends and fans shared their condolences in the comments.

Escobedo had been quietly off the air for the last few months due to an undisclosed illness.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Lori, and their two children.

