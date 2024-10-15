Skip to content
Journalist Reveals Anne Hathaway Sent 'Touching' Email Apology After Awkward Interview Resurfaced

TikTok screenshots of Anne Hathaway and Kjersti Flaa from 2012 interview
@kjerstiflaa/TikTok

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, who went viral earlier this year for sharing video of her awkward interview with Blake Lively, revealed that she recently got an apology from Hathaway after sharing a similarly tense interview from 2012.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 15, 2024
Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa revealed Anne Hathaway sent a "touching" email apologizing for an awkward interview in 2012 that recently resurfaced.

Flaa, who went viral earlier this year after sharing the "uncomfortable" 2016 interview with Blake Lively that made her "want to quit," recently reshared her 2012 interview with Hathaway on TikTok.

The actor had sat down with Flaa to promote her Oscar-winning performance in Les Mis, but things did not get off to a great start.

Flaa first presented to Hathaway:

“I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing."
"I sing it to you, then you sing back the answer."

But the Princess Diaries star wasn't having it.

“Well, I won’t be doing that but you’re more than welcome to sing.”

And the interview didn't get any better from there.

Later in the interview when Flaa asked the actor if she thought love was more passionate during the 19th century, Hathaway simply responded:

“No."

And the remainder of the interview proceeded quite similarly.

Flaa:

“Do you remember your first crush?”

Hathaway:

“Um, no."

The two thanked each other for their time and went merrily on their separate ways.

You can watch below.

@kjerstiflaa

This didn’t go as planned. 🫣Watch my lateat episode on YouTube where i go down memory lane showing another cringe interview. Link in bio ⬆️ #annehathaway #foryou #celebritytiktok

Flaa's "didn't go as planned" interview with Hathaway, of course, went viral last week, and just a couple of days later, she updated her audience, revealing the actor sent her an apology.

In the video, Flaa shared:

“Yesterday, I did receive an email."
"It was from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne."

She continued that the Devil Wears Prada star explained what she “was going through right then when she did this interview.”

While the interviewer did not disclose what that was, she continued:

“It was so touching."
“Just talking about it makes me teary eyed, I was just so grateful that she did that."
"And it was a very personal note. We decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did.”

She even noted that Hathaway offered an interview for her next movie.

You can watch below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

People on social media commended Hathaway for reaching out to Flaa.


Many, however, felt that the actor had no reason to apologize.










Back in August, Flaa had gone viral after sharing a Blake Lively interview gone horribly wrong.

She was interviewing the actor and her costar Parker Posey for their 2016 film Café Society.

It had just been announced that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting their second child together.

At the top of the interview, Flaa said to Lively:

“First of all, congrats on your little bump."

And Lively responded:

“Congrats on your little bump.”

Flaa was not pregnant.

The rest of the interview showed Lively talking to Posey, not Flaa, for the majority of the time after being asked about the fashion in the era in which the film was set.

Lively replied:

“You know, everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?”

Flaa was practically ignored the rest of the interview.

In her video, the interviewer said that particular interaction made her want to "quit" her job altogether.

We wonder if Lively will be next to reach out.

