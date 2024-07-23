The 2024 Paris Olympic Games logo was just unveiled, sparking hilariously accurate comparisons... and the internet did not hold back.
According to the YouTube reveal:
"It is made up of three simple yet powerful symbols: the gold medal, a symbol of sport; the flame, an icon of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement; and Marianne, a symbol of France."
The video describing the pieces comprising the new logo also added:
“Each of these symbols reflects a part of our identity and values."
"It is also the first time in history the same emblem has been used for both the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.”
You can watch below.
Though the symbolism is absolutely lovely, people on social media couldn't get over the logo's likeness to a woman with her hair cut into a blunt bob.
And the twitterverse erupted with some hysterical comparisons.
You can catch endless glimpses of this logo, and some competition, too, beginning July 26.