Randy Rainbow Skewers Trump's Desire To Be King With Spot-On 'Lion King' Parody

Screenshot of Jacob Frey
Political News

Minneapolis Mayor Slams 'Thoughts & Prayers' Reaction To School Shooting: 'These Kids Were Literally Praying'

A man lying on a bed with a woman walking toward him with his le
People Who Waited Until Marriage To Have Sex Confess Whether They Regret It

Marc Maron; Dave Chappelle
Maron slams Netflix for Chappelle pick

Shot of a pair of hands. A woman's index finger holds a wedding ring.
People Share The Most Bizarre Reasons Why Couples Got Divorced

Person cleaning around their desk
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

People Describe The Weirdest Household 'Hacks' Their Family Did Growing Up

Every family is different, and let's face it, some of them practice some pretty unusual traditions.

But sometimes we don't realize just how strange a practice in our home is until we either have friends over or grow up and start a life of our own.

CBS Reporter Olivia Rinaldi reacting to Taylor Swift's engagement
@cbsnews/TikTok; @taylorswift/Instagram

CBS Reporter Freaks Out After Learning Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Got Engaged Moments Before Going Live

From beat reporters to long-form journalists to trending news writers, people tend to cover the news as it happens, whatever it is.

But every once in a while, a piece of news comes along that really speaks to them personally.

Fred Higginbotham; Mark Alford
C-SPAN; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Angry Missouri Voter Tells MAGA Rep. To Get His Head 'Out Of Trump's A**' In Viral Town Hall Rant

Angry constituents confronted Missouri Republican Representative Mark Alford during a rare GOP town hall on Monday. Voters accused the legislator of being more loyal to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump than to the people he's supposed to represent in Congress.

One attendee from Bolivar, Missouri, farmer and former firefighter Fred Higginbotham, drew cheers for his no-nonsense comments to Alford. Higginbotham said he inherited his family's farm, but was struggling to stay afloat.

Devon Walker
@internetdevon/Instagram

'SNL' Star Announces His Exit From The 'Toxic As Hell' Show After Three Seasons In Candid Post

The cultural institution known as Saturday Night Live is a bit of a revolving door for cast members and writers. The latest cast member to split with the team is Devon Walker, who announced his departure from the show on Instagram recently.

Though the caption was short and sweet, he further elaborated in a note later in the post. Despite labeling the note as "wait...did he quit or did he get fired?" he actually did not answer that question.

Instead, Walker characterized working on SNL and the rest of the industry as a bunch of "little marriages....Permanent until they are not."

Then he got down to some real honesty about the environment of working on the show, continuing the marriage metaphor.

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell....even amidst all the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family."

@internetdevon/Instagram

Commenters were vocal in their support of him and thanked him for a good run on the show.

Many people's first knowledge of Walker was through SNL. The comedian actually has a master's degree in organizational leadership, but got his comedy career began at an open mic night in 2014, right around when he was starting grad school.

Since then, he has written for shows like Big Mouth, as well as performing his own stand-up set for a special on Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring.

@kaitrosed/Instagram

He joined SNL in 2022 originally as a featured player, later promoted to the repertory cast in 2024. All in all, he was on SNL for 3 seasons. Though a relatively short run for the show that made comedic titans like Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, and countless others, audiences liked Walker's presence on the stage.

@willharrisinva/Instagram

@mollyoaustin/Instagram

@mem3nto.m0ri/Instagram

He played many characters in his time on SNL, but one commenter thought his impression of NBA player Draymond Green was especially worthy of praise.

@itskristinchirico/Instagram

A great run.

@joyellenicole/Instagram

As for the whole 'toxic' workplace thing, Walker is not alone. Lorne Michaels, the creator and now 40-year showrunner for SNL has a particular style of running a workplace that can rub people the wrong way.

The same day that Walker posted his resignation, writers Celeste Yim—the first non-binary and first out trans writer—as well as writer Rosamund Baker also announced the conclusion of their time on SNL.

@franbeard2001/Instagram

To those like Walker, who still has not made it clear if he left the show voluntarily or was fired, commenters had some sage wisdom.

@averagefashionblogger/Instagram

As the show's 50th birthday is this year, it appears there will be further shake ups of the cast, including in the writing room.

Screenshots from video of American mom detaining pickpockets in Venice
@kirawontmiss/X

U.S. Tourist Goes Viral After Tracking Down Teen Pickpocket In Venice And Holding Her By Ponytail Until Police Arrive

You might remember from a couple years ago Monica Poli, the Italian woman who went viral on TikTok for her daily filming of pickpockets in which she would yell in Italian, "Attenzione! Pickpocket!" to warn tourists.

Well, move over Monica, because the internet has a new anti-pickpocket folk hero, a mom of eight from North Carolina who's gone mega-viral after having her purse stolen in Venice.

