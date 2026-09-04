George Clooney Expertly Calls Out Trump Administration For Making 'Cruelty' The 'Base' Of Their Politics In Mic Drop Rant

The former reality TV participant and Fox News host wife of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy—himself a reality TV and Fox News veteran—recently revealed why her husband was chosen for his cabinet position.

Staunch supporters of Trump while on the couches at Fox News, Duffy made clear his desire to serve Trump—not the United States or its people—in any way possible and the Department of Transportation was the only spot left in Trump's cabinet.

Advisors and cabinet members in the first administration were largely qualified, but were too loyal to the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law, many calling out or blocking Trump's actions. Trump wouldn't make the same mistake again, choosing the most loyal acolytes and sycophants with little to no experience, knowledge, or expertise to fill spots in his second term's administration.

Actor and activist George Clooney added his voice to the chorus stating what's obvious to almost everyone nationally and internationally—Trump's administration acts only in the best interests of Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney described the Trump administration as a "kakistocracy"—a system of government run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous people.

After saying the term was the best description for Trump's team, he added:

"The idea that cruelty is the base, that being cruel and unkind is part of the fun of all this."

"You see what the Secretary of Defense just tweeted out a picture about women in the military in Canada and you're going, 'What is wrong with you? Where is the sense of decency in all this?'"

"I'm ashamed of all of that but we will get through it and we will come out better on the other side."

Clooney also noted:

"We will have an election in November that should be a check and balance and then in 2028, with any luck, we will have some restoration."

You can watch clips of his comments here:

@aljazeeraenglish US actor George Clooney has described US President Donald Trump’s administration as a ‘kakistocracy’, defining it as a government run by the ‘least qualified’ people.





People concurred with Clooney's assessment.

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Clooney is hardly the first person to call out the incompetence of Trump's cabinet picks.

Satirist Randy Rainbow dedicated two of his parody songs—one Cinderella inspired and another based on the musical Annie—to how unqualified Trump’s administration is. Jimmy Kimmel did a Full House spoof to mock the Trump’s administration's incompetent members.