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'The Challenge' Star Debuts New Girlfriend A Year After Announcing He's 'No Longer Gay' Thanks To 'God'

Davis Mallory and Rachel Vaughan
@davismallory/Instagram

The Real World and The Challenge star Davis Mallory revealed that he has a girlfriend a year after claiming that he's "no longer gay" following "about 20 years" of living as an openly gay Christian man—and fans have thoughts.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 04, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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A former MTV star has revealed that he is "no longer gay" thanks to "God."

Davis Mallory, who starred on MTV's The Real World and The Challenge, recently went Instagram-official with his girlfriend Rachel Vaughan.

In the post, Mallory shared several photos of him and Vaughan on a vacation that looks to have been one heck of a romantic trip.

For the caption, Mallory simply stated that it is "crazy what love can do."

In another post featuring his and Vaughan's travels, he wrote:

"Thankful for new memories that someday turn to old photographs."

Which is all very romantic and everything, except for the elephant in the room: Mallory lived life as an out gay man for newly two decades.

Mallory was featured on The Real World: Denver in 2006, on which he described himself as a gay Christian at the time.

My what a difference 20 years makes. In a recent interview with TMZ, Mallory said that he and Vaughan met in Hawaii while he was DJing a wedding there in 2022. They became best friends and travel partners before eventually falling in love.

On a Christian podcast earlier this summer, Mallory explained:

"When physical intimacy with a man felt hollow, a spiritual journey began."
"A trip to Hawaii led to a chance encounter with a woman on fire for Jesus, who became a beacon of faith during a time of isolation. This meeting ignited a renewed passion for God."

The clip Mallory posted from said podcast got very little attention, garnering just 60 likes, including Mallory's own. One can't help but wonder if going to TMZ was a remedy for an intended viral moment that fell flat.

Anyway! This big announcement comes about a year after Mallory told the congregation of a church in Hawaii that he had successfully prayed the gay away.

He said at that time:

“I lived the gay lifestyle for about 20 years. I was on a television show, The Real World, and I came out on the show as a gay Christian, but God really pulled me out of that lifestyle a year ago.”

After his stint on The Real World, Mallory appeared on several seasons of MTV's The Challenge, on which he spoke openly about the difficult time he had being gay while growing up in a conservative Christian household.

In a 2018 interview with Out, he said of his upbringing:

"I wouldn't have called myself 'gay,' as that word had such a strong negative connotation to me."
"As a boy growing up in Georgia with a very religious family and community, being gay was not at all what I wanted to be."
"I had a strong masculine dad who raised me to be tough. My perception of what it meant to be gay was effeminate."

He also cited gay pop stars Adam Lambert and Troye Sivan as inspirations for his own music career. Guess he changed his mind!

As you might guess, many online aren't exactly buying Mallory's story. On Reddit, many were dubious about the motivations behind Mallory's big announcement.

"Alexa, play Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan" —u/pierreontheeclair
"Good luck babe" —u/fromyoutheflowers
"VOLUNTARILY dating a DL man is crazy work" —u/Aggressive-Stroy3671
"Religious indoctrination is a big drug to society. It’s so sad seeing even queer people who are falling for that :( " —u/Low-Attitude-7100
"He will ride this as long as the money flows, and when that wave crashes, he’ll divorce and come back out." —u/ScorpioRising66

And while Mallory definitely has his supporters, most of them concentrated on right-wing cesspool X, even there many are not buying it.




Of course, it's just as possible that Mallory is simply bisexual and is now in a relationship with a woman.

That happens all the time, and it's easy for stories like this to become fodder for the "bisexuality doesn't exist" discourse and contribute to the erasure of bisexual people, especially bisexual men.

But given that Mallory himself has couched his new relationship as resulting from some sort of homosexuality "cure," we can safely assume something else is at the heart of the story here.

Anyway, we wish them luck or whatever.

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