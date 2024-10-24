Skip to content
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Had To 'Pause' Steamy 'Babygirl' Scenes For Hilariously Awkward Reason

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in 'Babygirl'
A24

The Oscar winner told The Sun how she sometimes had to pause shooting sex scenes for her upcoming film Babygirl because she didn't "want to orgasm any more."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 24, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman hilariously revealed why she would have to pause filming sex scenes in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, and the reason was not what the internet was expecting.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays Romy, a powerful CEO married to Antonio Banderas's character, Jacob, and finds herself overcome with sexual desire for a significantly younger intern named Samuel, played by Where the Crawdads Sing actor Harris Dickinson.

Babygirl explores workplace dynamics and sexuality, meaning there are enough steamy sex scenes with actors exuding palpable chemistry, as evidenced in the trailer, to get audiences hot and bothered.

In one scene, Samuel tells Romy that one of the first rules when together is, “I tell you what to do and you do it," which leads to her getting on her hands and knees or drinking a glass of milk at a bar.

During filming, however, Kidman reminded moviegoers that behind the scenes is not as arousing as the fantasy.

In an interview with The Sun, the 57-year-old Hollywood A-lister said of working with her male costars:

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. “It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.'

She added:

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more.'"

Social media users did a double-take.




You can watch a trailer here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Kidman continued, expressing frustration during filming steamy scenes and wanting time-out.

“I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!" she told the media outlet, adding that she eventually was emotionally tapped out.

She said:

“I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

She was drawn to the character, however, and expressed that portraying Romy has definitely left her "exposed and vulnerable and frightened and all of those things when it's given to the world."

"I want to examine human beings, I want to examine women on screen…and what it means to be human," she said of the curiosity that drew her to her character.

Critics have begun raving about Kidman's performance in the film and fans are already clamoring to see it.



Parched fans are already getting restless.




Dickinson also expressed similar mental exhaustion from filming Babygirl.

The 28-year-old recently said at a press conference for the film in Los Angeles that when things became too hot to handle, he would tell the cast and crew “OK, everyone—go away for a ­second” if “we weren’t comfortable.”



Babygirl was directed and co-produced by Dutch actor and filmmaker Halina Reijn.

With so much anticipation building, audiences will have to wait until December 25 for the film's ultimate release.

