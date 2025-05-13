Tom Cruise Just Paid Nicole Kidman A Rare Compliment In His First Public Comments About Her In Over 20 Years

We would all be lucky to have amicable relationships with our exes, and it seems that after twenty years apart, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are on to something.
The power duo married in 1990 and separated in 2001, but not before starring in Stanley Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut, based on the 1926 novella Dream Story.
The film was released in 1999, and while relationship rumors about the couple had already been circulating for years, starring together in a film that addressed infidelity, sexuality, and commitment only added fuel to the fire.
Since the couple broke up, they've been cagey about what led to their divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2002, Cruise said:
"She knows why, and I know why. She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well."
"I don't care if it piques people's interest. Honestly, people should mind their own d**n business and get a life of their own. My personal life isn't here to sell newspapers."
Fans had to settle for knowing what was public, including films the actors had starred in, when they divorced, and the fact that they had two children, Connor and Isabella Cruise.
In the twenty-plus years since their divorce, both Kidman and Cruise have moved on, remarried, and had children with new partners. Nicole Kidman has mentioned her ex-husband in passing in a few interviews, but she didn't say anything of note.
Tom Cruise, in the meantime, did not speak of his relationship with Nicole Kidman, or of her life.
“I never made a movie to just go make a movie. It was always an exploration of filmmaking”
World exclusive – @TomCruise talks @isstevens through his fascinating career in an in-depth interview. Only in the new Sight and Sound
Get your copy here: https://t.co/ujwdBwUfOb
Out for… pic.twitter.com/5tSLcpbcez
— Sight and Sound magazine (@SightSoundmag) May 9, 2025
That is, until his interview this week with the British Film Institute's Sight and Sound magazine where they discussed his experiences filming Eyes Wide Shut.
“I flew out to his house and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before, and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films. I spoke to [Martin] Scorsese about him and Sydney Pollack… so I knew what he did and how he worked."
"It was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress.”
Tom Cruise said that when he first met with Stanley Kubrick about "Eyes Wide Shut," he "suggested" that Nicole Kidman play the role of Alice:
“I flew out to his house, and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew… pic.twitter.com/OQW4iqjQ9H
— Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2025
The compliment was brief enough that if you were to blink, you might miss it, but fans were still impressed.
This is what adulting looks like
— UNIFY (@Unify) May 11, 2025
He knew from the start!
— Martina (@martinawaifuu) May 11, 2025
That she is, Tom.
— rrlse (@priusport) May 12, 2025
Tom Cruise's recent praise for Nicole Kidman, despite their long-ago divorce, shows the enduring respect between them. Highlighting their work on "Eyes Wide Shut" reflects a mature appreciation for their shared past and professional collaboration.
— The Anchor (@theanchoragent) May 11, 2025
So they’re adults?
— MishMash (@micvoness) May 11, 2025
I actually quite like this film.
— TheCassMann (@TheCassMann) April 6, 2025
Love it. Very under rated
— Tony Little (International Giants fan) (@TonyLnyg) April 6, 2025
Tom and Nicole had some good times.
— Martina (@martinawaifuu) May 10, 2025
Just watched Eyes Wide Shut. Nicole Kidman is the most beautiful woman alive and Tom Cruise has a nice nose.
— 𝐸 (@nokiasoul) May 5, 2025
Nicole Kidman is a legend.
— Martinaaa (@waifumartina) May 11, 2025
While this might not seem huge, it's important to acknowledge what we found attractive about someone in the first place, even if the relationship eventually ended.
Good for Cruise and Kidman, keeping it professional and civil all these years.