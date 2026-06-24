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Gay Pro Wrestler Epically Trolls 'Losers' After Getting Hit With Hate Comments Over Pride Month Tweet

Anthony Bowens attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Julian Hamilton/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gay pro wrestler Anthony Bowens instructed Fightful Wrestling to turn the comments on for their Pride Month tweet honoring him—and he delivered some knockout blows to the influx of bigoted trolls who left comments.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 24, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Pride Month tributes often attract backlash online, but Anthony Bowens wasn't interested in avoiding it. When Fightful Wrestling disabled comments on a post celebrating the openly gay wrestler, Bowens urged the outlet to switch them back on so he could face the inevitable critics head-on.

The wrestling news account shared a photo of Bowens with the words "Happy Pride" emblazoned across it while highlighting his accomplishments as a performer with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Perhaps anticipating a negative response from some fans, Fightful disabled comments on the post. Bowens quickly weighed in.

Bowens challenged critics before they even arrived:

The post quickly gained traction across social media, with many fans praising Bowens for refusing to back down.

The account then responded to some of the replies:



Bowens' confidence is hardly surprising given the path that made him one of professional wrestling's most visible LGBTQ performers.

You can view his shady clapbacks here:

While working his way through the independent wrestling scene, Bowens met his longtime partner, Michael Pavano. In 2017, he publicly came out as bisexual before later clarifying that he identifies as gay.

His career continued to gain momentum after signing with AEW in 2020. Two years later, Bowens made history as the first openly gay wrestler to win an AEW championship while competing as one-half of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster.

Bowens has been candid about his journey, explaining that his experience differs from that of many others in the LGBTQ community.

He reflected on realizing his identity over time:

"Most people who come out say they had a moment in their youth when they figured out something was different. They just knew they were gay. I never had one of those moments."

Rather than a single defining realization, Bowens said his understanding of his sexual orientation developed gradually.

Bowens explained why he initially came out as bisexual:

"I identified myself as bisexual because I really didn't know much about the LGBTQ community. I didn't dive in that much because I was still closeted."

He has emphasized that identifying as bisexual was not an attempt to conceal being gay but reflected where he was in his personal journey at the time.

Since joining AEW, Bowens has frequently praised the company's inclusive environment and credited fellow LGBTQ wrestlers with helping create a space where he felt comfortable being himself.

The internet had plenty to say about Bowens' latest viral moment:










Outside the ring, Bowens has used his platform to advocate for greater acceptance in sports and entertainment. He has also spoken about the importance of creating welcoming spaces in wrestling and has participated in LGBTQ community events, including serving as a Grand Marshal during Pride celebrations.

One of the defining moments of his career came when wrestling fans openly embraced his identity during a live event. While he admitted to being uncertain about the crowd's reaction beforehand, the response far exceeded his expectations.

Bowens recalled an unforgettable response from wrestling fans:

"I wasn’t sure what the response would be, expected 'a couple claps [and] didn’t think it would be too negative.'"

That experience may help explain why Bowens appeared more than ready to face any critics who showed up in Fightful's comment section. Having spent years sharing his story and breaking barriers in professional wrestling, the AEW star made it clear that a few hostile comments weren't about to dampen his Pride Month celebration.



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