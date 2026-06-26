Former MLB Star Slammed After Going On Wildly Homophobic Rant Over Giants Pride Night Hat Drama

WARNING: includes homophobic slurs and insults

Controversial former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff posted a lengthy homophobic rant against his ex-team’s Pride Night after several players decided to violate league rules and then claim it was because they're Christians. The San Francisco Giants designed Pride Night gear for players to wear that Major League Baseball (MLB) then approved.

Players were then given the options to:

wear the league approved Pride Night gear, which most Giants players did

wear their regular league approved gear, which one Giants player did

not play in the Pride Night game

request and get team and league approval for some other option prior to game night

Instead of choosing any of these options, three players chose to write Bible verses on their Pride Night gear, earning a warning from MLB for violating league rules, which were approved by the players' association, that they personally agreed to follow when joining a major league baseball team.

Despite people like actor Rob Schneider crying online and on right-wing media about the players being unfairly persecuted and demanding special privileges for Christian players, the league cited numerous examples where the rules were applied to everyone, regardless of how they altered or defaced their uniform.

Not satisfied with that response or perhaps desperate for attention after seeing how it worked for Schneider, former Giants first baseman Huff took to social media to sound off.

Relying heavily on homophobic slurs and insults, degrading the masculinity of current Giants players, and denigrating his former team and the city of San Francisco, Huff posted two rants on X. In both, he claimed to be able to speak for Giants General Manager Buster Posey, claiming that because Posey is from the South, he's a bigoted Christian just like Huff himself.

You can see Huffs unhinged X rants here:

@aubrey_huff/X





@aubrey_huff

Huff also included screenshots of how he smeared his vitriol all over a Facebook post by the San Francisco Chronicle.

reply to San Francisco Chronicle/Facebook by Aubrey Huff

But Huff didn't get embraced by his fellow bigots like he hoped.

His posts got half a million views, but few reactions. And most of the reactions were disgust for his vile behavior or pity for a clearly unhappy, possibly unwell, perhaps self-loathing person who destroyed whatever legacy he might have once had.

@MikeNellis/X





































Despite playing on several World Series teams, Huff doesn't have any major corporate endorsement deals since retiring. Mainstream brands and companies have generally avoided commercial partnerships with him because of his volatility.

He also isn't a major draw on the autograph or public speaking circuit, despite playing 13 seasons for five different MLB teams.

So branding himself as a virulently homophobic "alpha male" Christian nationalist may be all Huff has. Sad...