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Video Of LeBron James Covering Himself With A Towel Before Hugging His Daughter After Game Has Fans Melting

LeBron James
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

A video of Lakers star LeBron James covering himself with a towel before hugging his daughter Zhuri so as not to get his sweat on her is going viral—and fans are swooning over the sweet moment.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 24, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Fans are swooning over a sweet moment between LA Lakers star LeBron James and his 11-year-old daughter Zhuri.

James had a lot to celebrate after a recent playoff game against the Houston Rockets in which he led his team to a 107-98 triumph

And as he came off the court, Zhuri was right there waiting to congratulate him. But there was just one problem: James was a sweaty post-game mess!

He wasn't about to let that deter him though. Instead, he wrapped himself in a towel to shield Zhuri, and wrapped her up in a big celebratory hug.

Fans immediately swooned at the sweet video, remarking on how protective James seems of his daughter and how neither of them were willing to let a bit of sweat keep them from their sweet, connective moment.

And many felt it gave insight into what their relationship might be like.

One person theorized that Zhuri has her dad so wound around her finger that she is "the only one who can check" the basketball legend.


Others joked that the video might highlight a certain sibling rivalry and parental favoritism between Zhuri and James' 18-year-old son Bryce. (James and wife Savannah also have a 21-year-old son, Bronny.)

Whatever the dynamics might be, fans were deeply touched by James and Zhuri's sweet moment.







James and his kids certainly have plenty reason to celebrate lately.

James, who at 41 is definitely on the older side for an NBA player, hasn't lost any of his GOAT energy, and it showed perhaps most obviously during the Lakers' first-round playoff series against Houston.

Just before the series began, the Lakers' biggest scorers, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, were sidelined due to injuries, leaving many to assume that the series would be something of a bloodbath.

Instead, James has led the Lakers to a 2–0 victory streak against Houston so far, with a 107–98 final score in Game 1 and a 101–94 victory in Game 2.

The two teams next face off tonight, with four more first-round playoff games taking place April 26, April 29, May 1 and May 3.

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