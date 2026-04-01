Skip to content

CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dutch Councilwoman Goes Viral After Issuing Bonkers Defense For Using AI Campaign Photo To Make Herself Look Much Younger

Patricia Reichman (left) in her official candidate photo compared to the noticeably altered, AI-enhanced version (right) that sparked backlash.
Courtesy of rotterdam.nl

Newly-elected 59-year-old Dutch politician Patricia Reichman is facing backlash after she used an A.I. photo for her campaign in order to look younger—and she's defending the photo, claiming "I look very young for my age."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 01, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Authenticity might be a controversial buzzword in politics these days, but Patricia Reichman seems to have utterly missed the memo. The 59-year-old Dutch councilwoman is facing mounting backlash after using an AI-generated campaign photo that dramatically de-aged her—and defending it in a way that’s only deepening the controversy.

According to a report from Algemeen Dagblad, Reichman was elected to the Blijdorp-Bergpolder-Liskwartier district council last week but quickly drew scrutiny when voters noticed a stark difference between two of her photos. One, published in a local newspaper, appeared significantly ... different than the image listed on the official municipal candidate roster.

Reichman, however, insisted there’s no deception at play.

"That photo in the neighbourhood paper had too low a resolution, so I ran it through an online program to increase the pixels. It's simply my photo - that really is me. At the moment, I look a bit different, but that's because of medication. That will be finished soon.”

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Reichman maintained that she generally appears younger than her age and suggested the contrast is temporary.

The politician doubled down on her already questionable explanation:

"I understand your question; I look much younger in that one photo. But normally I look very young for my age too. When I'm out with my son, people think I'm his girlfriend. I hear very often that I look very young for my age.”

Still, her interview has done little to quiet skepticism, especially as the image itself continues to circulate online, inviting scrutiny frame by frame.

You can view the image here and draw your own conclusions:

And no, folks, this apparently is not an ill-timed April Fool's prank.

The original shows Reichman as voters would reasonably expect to see: you know, natural, unfiltered, and unmistakably 59, while the other appears airbrushed to the point of near AI-sloppified fanfiction, with softened features and a telltale AI sheen, prompting accusations she used artificial intelligence, which she denies.

Reichman maintains the image was only enhanced for resolution, but the controversy didn’t stop there. Algemeen Dagblad also raised questions about whether she actually lives in the district she represents—something she disputes, saying her Blijdorp home is her primary residence despite owning multiple properties.

In Rotterdam’s district council system, where voters select party lists, and seats are allocated proportionally, that kind of scrutiny carries weight. And in this case, it’s already taken a toll. Online, reactions have ranged from disbelief to mockery, with many questioning how such a discrepancy made it through a campaign.

Readers didn’t hold back:








Meanwhile, Reichman’s party, Leefbaar Rotterdam—a right-leaning local political party in Rotterdam—has moved to distance itself.

In a statement released Monday addressing the growing controversy:

“The Board of Leefbaar Rotterdam was taken by surprise last Friday by an investigation published in the AD newspaper, which revealed that a candidate for the District Council does not reside within the district. Furthermore, controversy has arisen regarding a photograph that she herself distributed.”

Leefbaar Rotterdam—translated as “Livable Rotterdam”—said it had requested that Reichman relinquish her seat and return it to the party in light of the controversy surrounding both the photo and her residency.

When she refused, the party escalated its response.

Announcing formal action against Reichman:

“She failed to comply with this request. Consequently, the Board finds itself compelled to formally distance itself from this candidate. We have therefore proceeded to revoke her party membership, as she can no longer legitimately occupy a seat representing Leefbaar Rotterdam.”

So, what began as a questionable campaign photo has now spiraled into a credibility crisis that feels oddly familiar to American audiences.

In an era shaped by figures like Donald Trump, where disputes over what is truth, optics, and “what you’re seeing isn’t what you’re really seeing” have become part of the political playbook, Reichman’s defense lands less as an explanation and more as a test of how much voters are willing to overlook.

Latest News

JD Vance; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Made An Awkward Joke Mocking JD Vance's Weight Loss—And Nobody's Laughing

Donald Trump; Pam Bondi
Viral Post

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Firing Pam Bondi—And He Won't Like It One Bit

Nancy Mace; Kristi Noem
LGBTQ

Nancy Mace Gets Epic Reminder After Trying To Shame Media For Reporting On Kristi Noem's 'Personal Drama'

JB Pritzker; Pam Bondi
Donald Trump

JB Pritzker Just Epically Trolled Pam Bondi With The Perfect Fake LinkedIn Profile

More from Trending

Screenshot of Seth Moulton; Donald Trump
MS Now; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Offers Brutally Accurate Reason For Why He Can't Understand 'The Mind Of Donald Trump'

Massachusetts Democratic Representative Seth Moulton made a fitting observation about President Donald Trump's mind after Trump gave a 20-minute address to the nation about his war in Iran on Wednesday evening.

Trump claimed “core strategic objectives are nearing completion” in the Iran war and vowed to strike Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. He said that he would finish the job "very fast," without setting any timeline for ending the war. He pledged to "bring them [Iranians] back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

The relationship between Indigenous American nations and the colonizers and later settlers who arrived and established the United States is complicated.

Indigenous peoples were integral parts of the survival and success of early colonizers. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy's Great Law of Peace offered a blueprint for the United States Constitution and the structure of the federal government including the three independent branches offering checks and balances, ideally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iraqi soccer fans hold a banner at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as a man in an orange jacket confronts them and tears it down.
@hussein_pepe96/Instagram

Racist Guy Caught On Video Tearing Through Iraqi Soccer Fans' Banner At Dallas Airport: 'Don't Come To America'

With the United States set to host the 2026 World Cup, a video out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is drawing attention for a very different reason: showing a man ripping apart an Iraqi soccer fan’s banner and telling them, “Don’t come to America.”

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a group of Iraqi sports fans standing in an airport holding a banner with Arabic and Spanish writing. The fans were there to support Iraq during their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, which resulted in a 2-1 upset victory earlier that day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @themouselets' TikTok video
@themouselets/TikTok

TikToker Edits Dad's Disney Vacation Into Horror Movie After It Keeps Getting Interrupted By 'Work Emergency'

Sometimes you can only realize how bad a situation has gotten when you see it in a photo or video.

TikToker @themouselets works in civil engineering and is a part-time Disney content creator, making frequent trips to the park, but it's still a rare occurrence for her to be able to go with her entire family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @tts_tiktok22's TikTok video
@tts_tiktok22/TikTok

Videos Of Squirrels Trying To 'Vape' Are Going Viral—And We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Some viral videos come along that leave us unsure whether we should laugh or cry. In the case of squirrels trying to vape, crying is unfortunately the more likely outcome.

E-cigarettes have dramatically increased in popularity in recent years and are often even portrayed as a cool accessory on social media. Unfortunately, disposable, one-time-use e-cigarettes have been made affordable and easily accessible, and instead of properly disposing of them, people often leave them on the ground like cigarette butts.

Keep ReadingShow less