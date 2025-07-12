Skip to content

Plane Passengers Floored Over Flight Attendant's Suggestion While Stuck In 130 Degree Heat

Bride's Outrageous Wedding Party Demands After She Changed Wedding Date Go Viral—And Yikes

Screenshots from @sundries.snark's TikTok video
@sundries.snark/TikTok

TikToker @sundries.snark shared Reddit screenshots of a bride's messages to her bridal party after she changed the wedding to make the ceremony and reception be on two different dates—and her wild demands are going viral.

By McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Jul 12, 2025
It's no secret that wedding planning and fitting into a certain wedding aesthetic bring out the worst in some people.

But with the help of the "Wedding Shaming" subReddit and TikToker @sundries.snark, we may have uncovered one of the most atrocious and entitled wedding arrangements yet.

Known for her snarky commentary on weddings and wedding planning, TikToker @sundries.snark was eager to share the "absolute insane bridal subReddit post" that she believed her followers were not ready for.

The post was a series of screenshots from one of the groomsmen in the wedding party and also featured some information from one of the bridesmaids, who is related to the groom.

The post takes an immediate leap when the bride announces that the wedding, on short notice, has changed its date and location. The couple planned to have the wedding ceremony the day before the originally saved date, at a church instead of a beach, and the reception would take place the next day, on the original date. The TikToker also points out in a second video that the two locations were five hours apart.

Those changes alone would be enough for someone to potentially have to decline attending—as a wedding party member or as a guest—but the changes only continued from there.

The bridesmaids by this point in the wedding planning had already purchased gray dresses and high heels for the original wedding day. To accommodate the changes in venue, the bride required the bridesmaids to purchase a second yellow dress to match the aesthetic of the church, and to save the gray dress for the wedding reception on the beach the next day. Also, if the bridesmaid was over 5'5, she would be required to purchase flats to wear with the yellow dress.

The bride said she "understood" if not everyone could make it to both events on both days, but that only people who appeared on the wedding ceremony day, and helped pay for the photographer, would be able to be included in the professional photos.

After these changes, the bride's notes became increasingly passive-aggressive, noting thanks to those who "stuck with" the wedding party and who "actually care."

Notably, they also were not working with a wedding planner anymore, though it can only be assumed who fired whom.

The bride also included a lot of expenses and expectations to "plan accordingly."

The wedding was suddenly going to be child-free on both days, and the goodie bags given to the wedding party included plants, which those who needed to travel might have to consider.

The makeup each day would cost $300, though the bride stated that professional makeup was only required if the bridesmaids wanted to be included in the professional photos.

There was also nowhere provided for the groomsmen to get ready on the beach reception day, because the groom couldn't see the bride, even though he would have already seen her at the wedding ceremony the day before.

Then the expenses really started to pile on.

The bride first shamed members of the wedding party who had "set a bad example" by not paying the $25 per plate per person deposit that was required of everyone attending the wedding. She stated this looked bad to other wedding guests, who would also have to pay.

The wedding party was also expected to "chip in" $650 for wedding expenses, and the bride jabbed that she felt bad for asking, but "it is customary for the wedding party to just offer."

Later, she asked if anyone wanted to "help" get a dairy-free wedding cake. She guaranteed that people would even be thanked at the wedding for chipping in.

Finally, it seemed that drinking was expected at this wedding.

The wedding party would be able to access the open bar as a "thank you" for 30 minutes prior to the rest of the guests having access to it, and the bride wanted people to consider whether or not they really wanted to drink at this wedding, as it was a "once in a lifetime celebration" and that it would "only take one wet blanket to snuff out everyone's fire."

You can watch the video here:

@sundries.snark

how are these real people? how did they convince anyone to be in their wedding party? is this a simulation?! #greenscreen

Some were alarmed by how much the bride expected her wedding party and guests to pay.

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

Others were also bothered by the weird jabs at those who don't drink and those with other religious views.

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

Some were also certain that Meghan the wedding planner either fired the couple as clients or fired herself from the gig.

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

  @sundries.snark/TikTok

 

TikTok was left more and more shocked with each slide, and since the wedding was set for June 28th, all we can do is hope that the groomsman who shared the original post will share some kind of update.

It's wild to imagine that some people still participated in this wedding, or even just attended it, with all of the last-minute changes and expenses.

