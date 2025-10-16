Skip to content

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Doctor Warns Why You Should Always Check Toilet Paper Rolls Before Using Public Bathrooms In Eye-Opening TikTok

Screenshots from @drjoe_md's TikTok video
@drjoe_md/TikTok

TikToker and ER doctor @drjoe_md spoke out to warn about how some people use toilet paper rolls in public bathrooms to clean their needles.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 16, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We already know that public restrooms can be incredibly dirty, that we need to be mindful when using them, and that we absolutely have to wash our hands before exiting the restroom.

But having to be worried about the safety of the toilet paper in public restrooms was not on our radar.

TikToker and Doctor @drjoe_md shared a video of a dad with his two young children in a public restroom, warning viewers who utilize public restrooms or sometimes depend on them when their children suddenly need to use the facilities.

He pointed out that it's important to check the side of the rolls of the toilet paper in the restroom for visible puncture marks, as individuals either with a drug addiction or other medical need might have used the toilet paper roll to clean their needle before exiting the stall.

Doctor @drjoe_md stated that this is a factual occurrence and a concern that people should have when using public restrooms.

His advice is to carry flushable wipes to use instead of the toilet paper, or to thoroughly inspect the toilet paper roll before tearing off a few squares to use.

Unfortunately if the toilet paper roll is completely encased by the dispenser, his only advice is to "pray" if using the paper, since there is no way to check it before tearing paper off of the roll if the dispenser is unable to be opened.

You can watch the video here:

@drjoe_md

🚽 PSA: Check the toilet paper before you wipe. Yeah, I wish this was a joke too. Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal. 🤢 🧻 Here’s how to avoid unwanted surprises: ✔️ Inspect the roll (damp, dirty, or sketchy = hard pass) ✔️ Don’t use TP that’s not wrapped or hanging clean ✔️ Keep flushable wipes on hand ✔️ Wash your hands after touching public surfaces ✔️ If you’ve got open cuts—be extra careful Your butt deserves better. VC: @cody1kenobii #publicrestroom #infectionprevention #healthhazard #germaphobe

Fellow TikTokers were horrified by the new information.

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

@drjoe_md/TikTok

The video also became popular on Twitter (X), where people were more reluctant to accept the information at face value.

Some pointed out that if the toilet paper was in a locked dispenser, people were less likely to tamper with it, instead of inspiring a need to fear and "pray."





Others who claimed to have some experience pointed out that using the toilet paper roll to clean needles seemed unlikely and was not as scary of a possibility as the video made it out to be.




None of us needs yet another thing to worry about when we exit the house, but at least according to X there's less to worry about than the video might let on.

But still, it might not hurt to check the toilet paper roll going forward, just to be safe.

Latest News

Screenshots from @buttholecontrol's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

Ruby Rose; Taylor Swift
Political News

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Erika Kirk and Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Trump Ripped After Making Surreal Boast During Medal Of Freedom Ceremony For Charlie Kirk

More from Trending

Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Willow Smith's Extreme Touring Exit

In 2010, Willow Smith exploded onto the scene with her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a viral hit that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, charted in over 10 countries, and drew comparisons to Rihanna and Lil Mama. At just 10 years old, she was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performing in front of arenas filled with fans twice her age.

And before we go any further down memory lane, here’s the video that started it all:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
@radiogenoa/X

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

The high tourist season in Italy may be over, but the tourists' antics certainly aren't—so much so that Pope Leo has had to get involved.

Onlookers were horrified when during a visit to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City a man dropped his pants and urinated on the altar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Jack Thomas/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Retired National Football League (NFL) center Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years where he earned a Super Bowl championship ring in 2018, took to social media to clear the air—and his name—after being blasted by conservatives for something he didn't say.

Kelce, who hosts the podcast New Heights with his younger brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was cited as the source of a quote about critics of this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), grossed people out after talking during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Donald Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
Pottymouthpollyanna/Facebook; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

After Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online and referred to participants as "kids," liberal influencer Pottymouthpollyanna called out exactly what that implies.

Earlier this week, Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.

Keep ReadingShow less