Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

A common piece of advice that most first-time parents hear is that not only will their lives change significantly when their first baby is born, but they'll likely have to put some of the things that they used to love on the back burner to cater to the baby they will love more.

But a Mortal Kombat enthusiast known in the gaming community as "Legi0n" was not going to let having a baby—let alone a baby born via C-section—stop her from competing in a local competition she'd been looking forward to.

And fortunately, her dedication paid off, as she and her husband were able to successfully take their five-day-old baby to the local competition, where she competed and won the grand prize of $28 and a trip to DreamHack Atlanta—all while holding her baby in her lap.

Legi0n was proud that she and her husband decided to do this, writing on X:

"So glad that we honestly left the house and did this. Our daughter's so chill around noise and car rides, possibly because I traveled so much while pregnant."

"Never want to stop doing the things that I love. Just need to adjust my life accordingly for our younger daughter."

Legi0n's husband, who ended up in 3rd place, took a picture of her mid-tournament and posted it to X, saying:

"This might be the most based picture I've taken to date. Support your locals."

You can see the original post here:

Here's also a photo of the parents together (left) with their baby after the big win:

Legi0n was appreciative of the congratulations, but she gave a lot of the credit to her newborn.

"I only won because she coached me mid-set. Sending our daughter to Dreamhack!"

"Also, she has a habit of trying to bite my chest whenever I hold her upright, so her face was smooshed for a fraction of a sec."

Legi0n's accomplishments soon garnered attention in the "Fighters" subReddit as well, where Redditors were impressed.

"AFTER A C-SECTION?!?! D**n. Respect!" - TurbulentFarmer6067

"What a queen." - Ganondaddydorf

"OMG!! Did the baby win second place?" - UnLioNocturno

"Hell yeah. That's awesome. I hope she keeps kicking a** at these tournaments." - HeavensRoyalty

"Aww, that's so sweet! I'm glad that even though she has a kid, she still can have fun in her special way. Congrats to her." - Pop-girlies

"I'm 16 days postpartum, and I'm still mostly in bed all day catching up on sleep. Five days postpartum, I was crying all day for no reason lol. What an awesome woman! I could never." - ThyPumpkinPie

"When you gotta lock in, even with the newborn, hits different!" - BigHomieReese

"Never underestimate how much gaming a breastfeeding woman can do. I got all my best hours in when my kids were on the boob, it was awesome. Congrats to this legend!" - napalmnacey

"I bet she had plenty of time to practice while pregnant, hella accolades. If you can combo through Braxton Hicks, I'm pretty sure nothing can stop you." - sendmesmokesignals

"Gonna feel real bad for this kid when they get picked as one of the Chosen Warriors to defend Earthrealm in the next Mortal Kombat tournament, all based on the clout their mom got from winning this string."

"They’re gonna have a hoot when that hidden potential unlocks mid-fight against a Shokan!" - PlusUltraK

It's awesome that the couple was able to coordinate so shortly after their baby was born so that they could go out and participate in an important event in their community.

While it's incredibly impressive that Legi0n also won, given the circumstances, the fact that she maintained this space for herself post-birth and that she could be just as successful as a mom as she was before childbirth speaks even louder.

Congrats on winning at life!