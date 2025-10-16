Skip to content

Gen Z TikToker Breaks Down In Tears After Learning What The Early Internet Was Like—And We Get It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

'Mortal Combat'; Mom holding her newborn baby
Midway Games; Sarah Mason/Getty Images

A woman won a local Mortal Kombat tournament just five days after giving birth via C-section—and all while holding her baby in her arms.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 16, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A common piece of advice that most first-time parents hear is that not only will their lives change significantly when their first baby is born, but they'll likely have to put some of the things that they used to love on the back burner to cater to the baby they will love more.

But a Mortal Kombat enthusiast known in the gaming community as "Legi0n" was not going to let having a baby—let alone a baby born via C-section—stop her from competing in a local competition she'd been looking forward to.

And fortunately, her dedication paid off, as she and her husband were able to successfully take their five-day-old baby to the local competition, where she competed and won the grand prize of $28 and a trip to DreamHack Atlanta—all while holding her baby in her lap.

Legi0n was proud that she and her husband decided to do this, writing on X:

"So glad that we honestly left the house and did this. Our daughter's so chill around noise and car rides, possibly because I traveled so much while pregnant."
"Never want to stop doing the things that I love. Just need to adjust my life accordingly for our younger daughter."

Legi0n's husband, who ended up in 3rd place, took a picture of her mid-tournament and posted it to X, saying:

"This might be the most based picture I've taken to date. Support your locals."

You can see the original post here:

Here's also a photo of the parents together (left) with their baby after the big win:

Legi0n was appreciative of the congratulations, but she gave a lot of the credit to her newborn.

"I only won because she coached me mid-set. Sending our daughter to Dreamhack!"
"Also, she has a habit of trying to bite my chest whenever I hold her upright, so her face was smooshed for a fraction of a sec."

Legi0n's accomplishments soon garnered attention in the "Fighters" subReddit as well, where Redditors were impressed.

"AFTER A C-SECTION?!?! D**n. Respect!" - TurbulentFarmer6067

"What a queen." - Ganondaddydorf

"OMG!! Did the baby win second place?" - UnLioNocturno

"Hell yeah. That's awesome. I hope she keeps kicking a** at these tournaments." - HeavensRoyalty

"Aww, that's so sweet! I'm glad that even though she has a kid, she still can have fun in her special way. Congrats to her." - Pop-girlies

"I'm 16 days postpartum, and I'm still mostly in bed all day catching up on sleep. Five days postpartum, I was crying all day for no reason lol. What an awesome woman! I could never." - ThyPumpkinPie

"When you gotta lock in, even with the newborn, hits different!" - BigHomieReese

"Never underestimate how much gaming a breastfeeding woman can do. I got all my best hours in when my kids were on the boob, it was awesome. Congrats to this legend!" - napalmnacey

"I bet she had plenty of time to practice while pregnant, hella accolades. If you can combo through Braxton Hicks, I'm pretty sure nothing can stop you." - sendmesmokesignals

"Gonna feel real bad for this kid when they get picked as one of the Chosen Warriors to defend Earthrealm in the next Mortal Kombat tournament, all based on the clout their mom got from winning this string."

"They’re gonna have a hoot when that hidden potential unlocks mid-fight against a Shokan!" - PlusUltraK

It's awesome that the couple was able to coordinate so shortly after their baby was born so that they could go out and participate in an important event in their community.

While it's incredibly impressive that Legi0n also won, given the circumstances, the fact that she maintained this space for herself post-birth and that she could be just as successful as a mom as she was before childbirth speaks even louder.

Congrats on winning at life!

Latest News

Screenshots from @buttholecontrol's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

Ruby Rose; Taylor Swift
Political News

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Erika Kirk and Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Trump Ripped After Making Surreal Boast During Medal Of Freedom Ceremony For Charlie Kirk

More from Trending

Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Willow Smith's Extreme Touring Exit

In 2010, Willow Smith exploded onto the scene with her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a viral hit that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, charted in over 10 countries, and drew comparisons to Rihanna and Lil Mama. At just 10 years old, she was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performing in front of arenas filled with fans twice her age.

And before we go any further down memory lane, here’s the video that started it all:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
@radiogenoa/X

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

The high tourist season in Italy may be over, but the tourists' antics certainly aren't—so much so that Pope Leo has had to get involved.

Onlookers were horrified when during a visit to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City a man dropped his pants and urinated on the altar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Jack Thomas/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Retired National Football League (NFL) center Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years where he earned a Super Bowl championship ring in 2018, took to social media to clear the air—and his name—after being blasted by conservatives for something he didn't say.

Kelce, who hosts the podcast New Heights with his younger brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was cited as the source of a quote about critics of this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

RNC Chair Reveals The Bizarre Way Trump Eats His McDonald's Order—And Yeah, That Tracks

Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), grossed people out after talking during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's President Donald Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Trump's love for McDonald's is well-documented and has for years sparked conversations about the true state of his physical health given the amount he eats and how much he avoids exercising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
Pottymouthpollyanna/Facebook; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

After Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online and referred to participants as "kids," liberal influencer Pottymouthpollyanna called out exactly what that implies.

Earlier this week, Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.

Keep ReadingShow less