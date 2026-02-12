'Dawson's Creek' Stars Lead Poignant Tributes To James Van Der Beek After His Tragic Death At 48

After revealing to the public in November 2025 that he was battling colorectal cancer, James Van Der Beek passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the age of 48.

Fans became concerned last December about the severity of his condition when Van Der Beek was unable to appear at the Dawson's Creek reunion at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre, due to having multiple illnesses at once because of his weakened immune system.

At the time, Van Der Beek was honest but positive about his condition, and he was grateful that he was learning more about self-love and being vulnerable with those he loved most by allowing himself to depend on them when he needed to.

To announce his departure, Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, posted on his Instagram account:

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning."

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."

"For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Fans were heartbroken at the loss of Van Der Beek.

In the immediate aftermath of his passing, it's clear how much Van Der Beek meant to so many people, especially his friends, family, and those he worked the most closely with, like his fellow Dawson's Creek cast.

Katie Holmes, who played Van Der Beek's love interest on Dawson's Creek, penned a powerful message by hand.

"James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred, breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each others' hearts are safe in their expression..."

"These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs, adventures of a unique youth..."

"Bravery, compassion, selflessness, strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art, creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children, the journey of a hero."

"I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

"To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion."

Busy Philipps, who played Audrey on Dawson's Creek, shared another touching tribute on Instagram.

"My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today… every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents, brother, and sister."

"But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife, Kimberly, and their six magical children."

"James Van Der Beek was one in a billion, and he will be forever missed."

"I don’t know what else to say. I am just so, so sad. He was my friend, and I loved him, and I’m so grateful for our friendship all these years."

According to his loved ones and costars, the actor was truly one in a million. His unique love for her life was apparent in his final months, when he repeatedly mentioned what he was most grateful for.

We hope his loved ones can find peace beyond his cancer battle, and remember the good times.