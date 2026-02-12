Jennifer Garner Just Pitched A New Sport For The Winter Olympics—And Fans Are Into It

The Summer and Winter Olympics are already pretty great, but Jennifer Garner believes the Winter Olympics could use one more sport to make it perfect.

While passing through Central Park, Jennifer Garner came across a group of women who were sledding down a shallow hill on none other than small, silver baking sheets.

Garner decided to put a special spin on the moment by submitting a new sports concept to the Winter Olympics: Baking Sheet Sledding.

The 13 Going on 30 star held up a baking sheet and proudly said:

"This is my submission for 2026 Team USA."

"Baking sheets come in handy anywhere!"

She then demonstrated by sitting down on the baking sheet at the top of the hill and starting a surprisingly quick descent. The women around her were cheering, and then she spun out, ending up with her legs straight up in the air, the baking sheet coming out from under her, and Garner issuing her iconic laugh.

She then sat up on her knees, proudly throwing her arms up in the air as the women in the background continued to cheer.

You can watch Garner's proposal here:

Especially with everything going on in the world right now, it's refreshing to see someone look for the special moments in life and really celebrate laughter and fun.

Fans appreciated Garner's commitment to enjoying life.

Some recalled their own attempts at sledding with household items. Not all of these options are the safest, technically, but the point really is to ride on something that you can stay on and that will improve your speed. Sometimes, tumbling off and laughing about it later is the best part of the memory!

What's so fun about this is that, in theory, it would be a more accessible and universal form of tobogganing. Imagine professionals taking the simple concept of sledding down a hill and really finessing it for the Winter Olympic Games!

People really got on board with the new Winter Olympics concept.

This won't ever make it to the Olympics, but it's a great reminder to go out and find the fun wherever we can, especially when it's something that can bring us all together, like the Olympics does for so many.