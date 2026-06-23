Joe Rogan Reveals Trump's Bonkers Response To His Concerns About A Terrorist Attack At White House UFC Fight

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan had people cringing after revealing President Donald Trump's unhinged response after Rogan expressed concern about a possible terrorist attack at the White House's UFC Freedom 250 event.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by MMA coach Trevor Wittman and UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who competed at the Freedom 250 event held inside a temporary arena erected on the White House South Lawn.

Wittman admitted he had wondered whether such a large-scale event at the White House could encounter serious problems. Gaethje responded with dark humor, joking that if something had gone wrong, “how legendary would that be?”

Rogan then shared Trump's response after Rogan, who was an on-air commentator for the event, expressed some concern over a possible terrorist attack:

“I said to Trump, I hope we don’t die in a terrorist attack. He goes, we gotta go somehow. I go, what the f**k, dude?”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People were disturbed by Trump's reaction and not happy one bit to hear Rogan be so cavalier about the whole thing either.





Rogan's remarks came just days after authorities said they had foiled an alleged plot to attack the UFC event at the White House. According to court documents unsealed last week, the suspects discussed using explosive-laden drones over the venue before opening fire on attendees as they fled.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged scheme and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses. Investigators said they recovered firearms, ammunition and encrypted messages involving 19 suspected participants.

The messages reportedly included maps and photographs of the area, as well as discussions about potential escape routes following the planned attack. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the agency “worked closely with the FBI throughout this investigation.”

We wonder if they're just as chill about it.