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Gisele Bündchen Sparks Debate After Excluding Tom Brady From Her Father's Day Post With New Husband

Gisele Bündchen; Tom Brady
Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/OBB Media/FANATICS STUDIOS/Getty Images

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is going viral for not including her ex-husband, former NFL star Tom Brady, in her Father's Day post—and it's sparked a debate about celebrating exes.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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On Father's Day, many people honor not just their dads but potentially the other father figures in their lives, like their grandfathers and uncles, a friend who's an a great role model, and of course, co-parents and exes.

But that was not the path that supermodel Gisele Bündchen chose to take this Father's Day, and people had serious thoughts about it.

In an otherwise touching tribute on Father's Day, Bündchen shared photos of her current husband, Joaquim Valente, along with shots of him with their one-year-old son and with his stepchildren, Bündchen's children from her first marriage.

Bündchen wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day [Joaquim]!"
"Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody: love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency. You are an incredible role model."
"We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much."
"And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life."
"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there."

You can see the post here:

Notably, she left out ex-husband Tom Brady, despite being married to him for almost 14 years and raising three children together, including 16-year-old Benjamin and 13-year-old Vivian, and Brady's son with Bridget Moynahan, 18-year-old Jack, who Bündchen helped raise from the time he was born.

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022. The following year, she married Valente, her long-time jiu-jitsu instructor, and they share a 1-year-old son.

Regarding what caused the split, the supermodel reassured fans that she and Brady simply grew apart and felt that co-parenting and being friends would be better for their relationship and their children than remaining married would be.

Some applauded Bündchen and Valente for the lovely life they're building together.

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

But others were quick to clock the absence of Brady in her post.

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram


@gisele/Instagram

@gisele/Instagram

Brady marked this year's Mother's Day by sharing a batch of photos on his Instagram Stories to honor the women in his life, including exes Bündchen and Moynahan.

There are obviously situations where it would make little sense for a person to honor their ex on Father's Day or Mother's Day. But in this case, Bündchen's oversight raised some eyebrows.

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