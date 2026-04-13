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People Are Convinced JD Vance Is Cursed Following Hungary's Election Result—And They've Got A Point

JD Vance; Viktor Orbán
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The internet is talking about the alleged "JD Vance curse" after the defeat of Trump ally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in the country's latest election.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Social media users are convinced Vice President JD Vance is cursed after Hungarian voters turned out to end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule in its latest election.

Orbán's 16 years in power are over after losing to Péter Magyar of the center-right Tisza party, which is on course for 138 seats, with Orbán's Fidesz on 55. Orbán's loss came mere days after Vance traveled to Budapest and voiced the Trump administration’s support for Orbán ahead of the vote.

Orbán's loss prompted many to bring up the possibility that a curse follows Vance wherever he goes.

Consider the fact that Vance was among the last to see the late Pope Francis before the Pope died the following day. Vance told the Pope, who was wheelchair-bound, that "it's good to see you in better health" mere hours before the Vatican announced the Pope had passed.

The developments for Hungary are another professional blow to Vance, who recently, after more than 16 hours of closed-door talks in Pakistan, emerged visibly discouraged, signaling that negotiations between the United States and Iran had failed to produce any agreement.

Vance acknowledged “shortcomings” and “bad news,” admitting the talks had not made meaningful progress. He offered few specifics, took only a handful of questions, and quickly departed.

Embarrassingly for him, the New York Times reported that he "did not address whether the two-week cease-fire with Iran would hold or what would happen to the Strait of Hormuz or if President Trump would now follow through with his threat to wipe Iranian civilization off the map."

On a lighter note, there was also the time Vance was mocked following his fumble on live television after he attempted to hoist the CFP National Championship Trophy into the air, only for it to break apart in his hands.

The golden football-shaped top promptly popped off the black base. Vance fumbled both parts, with running back TreVeyon Henderson swooping in to catch the top mid-air. The base wasn’t so lucky—it hit the ground and rolled away as Vance scrambled to recover it.

And how could we forget the time Vance's endorsement actually cost his half-brother, Cory Bowman, a bid for mayor of Cincinnati?

Vance called Bowman "a good guy with a heart for serving his community" but his words didn't do a thing to move the needle—Bowman lost the election to Aftab Pureval, a Democrat who won reelection with more than 78% of the vote.

People are starting to wonder if Vance is just a bad luck charm.




It's just never a good day to be Vance. We hope he keeps it up.

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