Skip to content

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Drags MAGA Influencer For Urging People To 'Turn Off' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Gavin Newsom; Jake Paul; Bad Bunny
K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images; Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

MAGA influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul whined Sunday night about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance, telling his fans to "turn off this halftime"—and California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled him hard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled MAGA influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul after Paul whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance and urged his fans to "turn off this halftime."

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

This angered Paul, who took to social media to complain about a performance he said came from "a fake American citizen performing publicly who hates America." Oddly, Paul has lived in Puerto Rico—a U.S. territory—for several years to leverage tax benefits.

He wrote:

Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power."
"Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.

You can see Paul's post below.

Bad Bunny has been very critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies in the past—and Paul doesn't appear to know that the rapper is very much an American citizen.

Puerto Rico was settled by a succession of Indigenous peoples beginning 4,000 years ago; these included the Ortoiroid, Saladoid, and Taíno. It was then colonized by Spain following the arrival of Christopher Columbus on the island in 1493.

Puerto Rico was contested by other European powers, but remained a Spanish possession for the next four centuries. In 1898, following the Spanish–American War, Puerto Rico was acquired by the United States. Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917 and can move freely between the island and the mainland.

Newsom, via the account for his official press office, responded:

"He's such a little MAGA snowflake."

You can see Newsom's post below.

Others also swiftly called Paul out.


After getting pushback for calling Bad Bunny a "fake citizen," Paul tried to do damage control with a series of tweets that only seemed to make things worse.


Until finally...

Pretty much sums up MAGA right there.

Latest News

Screenshots from @jesslovespeters' TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Cracks Up After Hilariously Confusing Pregnant Stranger's Request With Trans Acronym

US' Lindsey Vonn reacts during an official training for the women's downhill event.
Trending

Lindsey Vonn Shares Emotional And Candid Post To Fans Following Her Devastating Crash

Steve-O
Political News

'Jackass' Star Steve-O Apologizes After His 'Sarcastic' Comments About Immigrants Spark Heated Backlash

Maddie Schizas
Trending

Professor's Heartwarming Email To Olympic Figure Skater Who Asked For An Extension On Her Assignment Is Everything

More from News/political-news

Andy Ogles; Bad Bunny
Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Claiming Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Depicted 'Gay Pornography'

Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles was widely mocked after he claimed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was "pure smut" that depicted "gay pornography"—even going so far as to write a letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee demanding "a formal congressional inquiry" into the "indecent broadcast."

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Brown (left) and Bad Bunny (right) are pictured separately amid online backlash and praise following Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Brown Slammed After Appearing To Throw Bizarre Shade At Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Bad Bunny’s record-breaking halftime show pulled in over 135 million viewers—fans, stans, casual watchers, and yes, professional haters who tune in just to be mad. Which brings me to the loudest one in the room: Chris Brown.

Brown took to social media to offer an unsolicited—and frankly bizarre—reaction to the Puerto Rico-inspired performance, posting a cryptic message that immediately rubbed people the wrong way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Todd Richards; Big Air Snowboarder Seungeun Yu
@btoddrichards/Instagram; Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NBC Broadcaster Speaks Out After He's Caught On Hot Mic Trashing Men's Snowboarding Competition At Olympics

Well, we've officially got our first hot mic oopsie of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics!

Broadcaster Todd Richards took to Instagram Sunday to apologize for comments he made during the men's big air snowboarding event that he didn't realize were being broadcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amber Glenn; Donald Trump
Andy Cheung/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Olympic Figure Skater Reveals 'Scary Amount' Of Threats She Got After Her Criticism Of Trump

Amber Glenn, the first openly queer woman to represent the U.S. in figure skating, spoke out in an Instagram post about the torrent of threats she's received after criticizing President Donald Trump's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Glenn had voiced criticism of the Trump administration earlier in the week during a pre-Olympics press conference, describing the period as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community. Her comments were among several political statements made by U.S. athletes in the run-up to the Winter Games in Milan, Italy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick Scott
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Slammed After Saying U.S. Olympians Critical Of Trump Should Be 'Stripped Of Their Olympic Uniform'

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was slammed after sharing a video criticizing U.S. Olympians who are conflicted about representing the United States amid President Donald Trump's controversial policies.

Scott spoke out after multiple Olympians made headlines for criticizing the Trump administration amid its nationwide immigration crackdown.

Keep ReadingShow less