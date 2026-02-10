California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled MAGA influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul after Paul whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance and urged his fans to "turn off this halftime."
The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.
This angered Paul, who took to social media to complain about a performance he said came from "a fake American citizen performing publicly who hates America." Oddly, Paul has lived in Puerto Rico—a U.S. territory—for several years to leverage tax benefits.
Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power."
"Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.
Bad Bunny has been very critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies in the past—and Paul doesn't appear to know that the rapper is very much an American citizen.
Puerto Rico was settled by a succession of Indigenous peoples beginning 4,000 years ago; these included the Ortoiroid, Saladoid, and Taíno. It was then colonized by Spain following the arrival of Christopher Columbus on the island in 1493.
Puerto Rico was contested by other European powers, but remained a Spanish possession for the next four centuries. In 1898, following the Spanish–American War, Puerto Rico was acquired by the United States. Puerto Ricans have been U.S. citizens since 1917 and can move freely between the island and the mainland.
Newsom, via the account for his official press office, responded:
"He's such a little MAGA snowflake."
