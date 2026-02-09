Pro Wrestling Star Visibly Stunned After 'F**k ICE' Chant Breaks Out During Main Event

Pro-wrestling star MJF looked visibly surprised after the typically pro-MAGA crowd broke out into an anti-ICE chant that briefly paused the match.
The moment unfolded during an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between reigning champion MJF—real name Maxwell Jacob Friedman—and challenger Brody King.
The AEW Dynamite main event drew a packed crowd in Las Vegas, a major immigration hub where nearly 35% of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. In recent years, AEW has expanded its Latino fan base by leaning into Mexican luchadores and the broader traditions of Latino wrestling.
As the chant of "F**k ICE!" broke out, MJF appeared visibly stunned, staring wide-eyed into the camera before scanning the arena. In the opposite corner, King glanced toward the crowd and nodded in apparent acknowledgment.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Notably, in the run-up to the Championship Eliminator Match, King had already made his opposition to ICE unmistakably clear.
Outside the ring, the AEW star has used his platform to support immigrant rights through grassroots fundraising efforts.
Working alongside comic artist Daniel Warren Johnson and Headlocked Comics, King helped generate nearly $60,000 for the Minnesota Rights Action Committee, directing the proceeds toward families affected by immigration raids carried out under the Trump administration.
The effort built on earlier campaigns, including a shirt sale last summer that brought in roughly $27,000 for the same organization, and King thanked fans in a post on X for their support. He also recently drew attention for wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt at AEW’s Grand Slam Mexico.
All of this is just another sign that Americans are furious over ICE raids—particularly after the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis—and that this fury is bipartisan.
Referee Bryce Remsburg later confirmed in the video’s comment section that he paused the start of the match on purpose, giving the chant time to run its course.
He said:
"It seems like the referee may have waited to ring the bell so these could resonate longer? Oh no. Whoops."
Well played.