Amy Poehler Got Choked Up While Paying 92-Year-Old Carol Burnett The Loveliest Compliment—And Fans Are Sobbing

Amy Poehler; Carol Burnett
Good Hang with Amy Poehler / YouTube

On her Good Hang podcast, Amy Poehler asked Carol Burnett, "What is the best part about being in your 90s?"—and Burnett's response, along with Poehler's follow-up compliment, had the internet fighting back tears.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 09, 2026
While some of us might struggle with this truth, age really is just a number.

But iconic comedian Carol Burnett seems to have made peace with that at the age of 92.

While visiting the Good Hang Podcast with Amy Poehler, Poehler was obviously star-struck to have one of her long-time idols and favorite actors and comedians, Carol Burnett, on her show.

Throughout the episode, the comedians shared experiences from Hollywood, their greatest friendships, special acting moments, and most importantly, how they felt about where they were in life right now.

Poehler told Burnett:

"First of all, you look terrific."
"I mean, you're 92? You're just... physically, your body has been so good to you. You have a command of your body and always have."

To wrap up the podcast, Poehler had a special question for Burnett:

"I guess I want to end, Carol, by asking you the best part of being in your 90s?"

Burnett's outlook was refreshing:

"That you're not 105... You're a kid!"

Poehler was quick on her feet, asking:

"Do you feel like a kid?"

Burnett reflected:

"A few years ago, a bunch of us were sitting around a table, and said, 'How do you really feel inside?'"
"I said eleven."
"Maybe that's because that's when I would climb the sign, when I would roller skate, when I would put my handprints with Betty Grable... I don't know."
"But something about being eleven... Go figure!"

It was then that Poehler became emotional and complimented Burnett:

"Well, I loved you when I was eleven, so..."
"When I'm with you, I feel eleven, too."

Burnett looked visibly touched, and Poehler called herself out for knowing before the podcast aired that she would cry during this particular episode due to her proximity to Burnett.

You can watch the segment on Instagram here:

Fans were touched by the moment between Poehler and Burnett

You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Age truly can be just a number when you tie yourself to your experiences and your emotions, rather than how long your body has been on this Earth.

And Poehler and Burnett proved that connecting with another person can make you feel a little bit younger, too.

