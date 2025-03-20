Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amy Poehler Reveals How She Clapped Back After Being Called 'Poor Man's Tina Fey' At Harvard

Amy Poehler
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The SNL alum spoke with Tina Fey on her new Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast about how she bluntly responded after being roasted by students while receiving Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals "Woman of the Year" award in 2015.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsMar 20, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

When a comedian is invited to receive an award from a comedy society, she can often expect a minor roast.

This is what actor and improv queen Amy Poehler expected when she was awarded the Harvard Hasty Pudding Theatricals' "Woman of the Year" award in 2015: a light roast.

In the debut episode of Poehler's new podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she discussed with fellow comedian Tina Fey how the night became meaner than expected.

There was a light roast, which Poehler had prepared for with well researched comments. It was after this that the issue came.

Poehler was set to give a speech and was introduced by a student member as "the poor man's Tina Fey."

Poehler was less than impressed.

"I gave him the finger, which everyone was shocked about. And I don't know if it was the right — I mean, I did it, I guess, but I go, 'F--- you.'"

Poehler and Fey are contemporaries and frequent collaborators, but the comparison was cruel, confusing, and unnecessary.

Fey asked why anyone even bothers going to Harvard events.

"Why isn't everyone just like, 'No, nerds. Thanks, no thanks'?' Why does anyone go?"

Poehler wrapped up her thoughts on the matter with a hearfelt sentiment that many can get behind.

"I was like, 'You're on a dais, Amy.' But then, f--- Harvard."


@goodhangwithamy

@Amy Poehler reflects on her Harvard Hasty Pudding roasting. Full episode out tomorrow! #comedy #podcast #harvard #fyp

Folks in the comments immediately affirmed her response as the best one.

@missash702/TikTok

@katriffanyjenkins/TikTok

@patxilopez43/TikTok

@rachaelroyds/TikTok

@halffacekate/TikTok

But really, who even says something like that?

/@joeshmo2531/TikTok

@genxmommab/TikTok

@she_doesnteven_gohere/TikTok

@racholantern/TikTok

@pressheart64/TikTok

@briannezabo/TikTok

And lastly, there were the commenters who were just there to join Poehler in her sentiments.

@shawnbrick6/TikTok


Poehler's Good Hang podcast is available for listening on most podcast platforms.

Latest News

Screenshots from Croissant Woman's TikTok video
Trending

Former Camp Counselor Weirded Out After Getting 'Creepy' Letter From A Camper's Dad

Scott Campbell; Beyoncé
Celebrities

Dad Shares How Beyoncé Randomly Praised His Daughter's 'Crazy Hair' At The Dentist

Screenshot from Kelli Klement's TikTok video; Child stressed out on flight
Trending

Dad Sparks Debate After Leaving Young Son Alone To Sit Between Two Strangers On Flight

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Jesse Watters
Fox News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Adding Another Mind-Boggling Rule For 'Real Men'

Fox News host Jesse Watters, who is apparently an authority of what it means to be a manly man, gave jazz hands to make a point about how "real men" should or shouldn't wave.

The target of his ridicule was Tim Walz, the enthusiastic Democratic Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate who often greets the public by raising both hands in the air to wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of crowd at town hall and Rep. Mike Flood
@MorePerfectUS/X; KETV NewsWatch 7

GOP Rep. Goes Viral For His Response To Crowd Chanting 'Tax The Rich' At Town Hall

Nebraska Republican Representative Mike Flood was criticized following his incredulous response to a crowd that chanted "Tax the rich!" during a town hall meeting.

The Columbus High School auditorium hosted the town hall on Tuesday evening, drawing "nearly 380" attendees, according to local network KETV Omaha. The event was lively, with Flood facing both sharp criticism over Trump administration policies and some appreciation for showing up in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Awkward Typo In Elon Musk's Bizarre 'Education Department' Trump Meme Is A Total Self-Own

Billionaire Elon Musk was widely mocked after he celebrated President Donald Trump's executive order to begin to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) by posting a meme of Trump at the department's grave, only for an awkward misspelling to get all the attention.

Polling indicates that eliminating the Education Department is largely unpopular, with 60% of registered voters opposing the move, according to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted March 6-10. Support stands at 33%, with opposition particularly strong among Democrats—98% oppose it, while just 1% support it.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dem Governor Reveals Trump's Bonkers Demand In Exchange For Equipment During COVID

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker revealed during a speech this week that he clashed with President Donald Trump during the first Trump administration after Trump promised necessary medical equipment during the COVID pandemic on the condition that Pritzker praise him publicly.

Five years ago, the United States was grappling with the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country had entered shutdowns that had severe economic consequences, leaving businesses and industries on the brink of collapse.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scrabble tiles spelling the word scam
Scam spelled with scrabbles on a wooden table
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

People Break Down How They Realized An Entire Industry Was A Total Scam

We unfortunately live in a world where scams are on the rise.

Thankfully, some of them are pretty easy to detect, such as an automated call from the IRS telling you a warrant is out for your arrest, or an email claiming to be from Amazon or the USPS asking for your credit card information, only to look closer and see the email address is a yahoo account.

Keep ReadingShow less