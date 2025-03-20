Amy Poehler Reveals How She Clapped Back After Being Called 'Poor Man's Tina Fey' At Harvard

When a comedian is invited to receive an award from a comedy society, she can often expect a minor roast.
This is what actor and improv queen Amy Poehler expected when she was awarded the Harvard Hasty Pudding Theatricals' "Woman of the Year" award in 2015: a light roast.
In the debut episode of Poehler's new podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, she discussed with fellow comedian Tina Fey how the night became meaner than expected.
There was a light roast, which Poehler had prepared for with well researched comments. It was after this that the issue came.
Poehler was set to give a speech and was introduced by a student member as "the poor man's Tina Fey."
Poehler was less than impressed.
"I gave him the finger, which everyone was shocked about. And I don't know if it was the right — I mean, I did it, I guess, but I go, 'F--- you.'"
Poehler and Fey are contemporaries and frequent collaborators, but the comparison was cruel, confusing, and unnecessary.
Fey asked why anyone even bothers going to Harvard events.
"Why isn't everyone just like, 'No, nerds. Thanks, no thanks'?' Why does anyone go?"
Poehler wrapped up her thoughts on the matter with a hearfelt sentiment that many can get behind.
"I was like, 'You're on a dais, Amy.' But then, f--- Harvard."
Folks in the comments immediately affirmed her response as the best one.
But really, who even says something like that?
And lastly, there were the commenters who were just there to join Poehler in her sentiments.
Poehler's Good Hang podcast is available for listening on most podcast platforms.