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Don Jr. Just Posted Video Of Him Arriving At The White House For A 'Sleepover At Dad’s House'—And People Are Pissed

Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of his arrival at the White House via Marine One for a "sleepover at dad's house"—and was swiftly called out by critics.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Donald Trump Jr. was called out after sharing a video of his arrival at the White House from Mar-a-Lago via Marine One for a "sleepover at dad's house," sparking heavy criticism.

In the video, Trump Jr. can be seen descending the steps of Marine One with the White House in the background. In the footage, his father, President Donald Trump, 79, is seen briskly walking ahead before Don Jr. hurries to catch up and pats him on the back—a gesture that appeared to draw little response.

Trump Jr. captioned his video:

"Sleepover at dad’s house It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor."

You can see his post and the video below.

But the White House is not Trump’s personal property; it is a federally maintained public building that belongs to the American people.

Despite that, Trump and his family have given every indication they feel entitled to the space and have made a host of controversial changes.

Chief among these renovations is the White House ballroom. Last year, the president ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Construction started during the recent government shutdown—at the same time that the Trump administration announced that families would not receive SNAP benefits as scheduled. The administration also refused to release contingency funds that would ensure families that rely on these payments don't go hungry.

At the moment, Senate Republicans are seeking to allocate $1 billion toward security components tied to the ballroom's construction as part of a broader roughly $70 billion package focused on immigration enforcement, legislation they hope to advance with little or no Democratic backing.

Details of the reconciliation bill released late Monday include a provision directing $1 billion to the United States Secret Service for “security adjustments and upgrades” connected to the East Wing modernization project, including both above-ground and below-ground protective infrastructure.

Trump Jr. was swiftly called out.


Trump Jr. has a lot to learn.

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