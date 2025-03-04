Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Musk Roasted After Dramatic Reaction To Mike Myers' Impersonation Of Him On 'SNL'

Elon Musk with chainsaw; Screenshot of Mike Myers as Musk with chainsaw
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The X CEO let his displeasure be known after Mike Myers debuted his impression of Musk during the cold open on Saturday Night Live.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 04, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.



Billionaire Elon Musk was roasted after he let his displeasure be known after actor and comedian Mike Myers debuted his impression of Musk during the cold open on Saturday Night Live.

The cold open sketch re-enacted President Donald Trump’s widely criticized meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, where both the president and Vice President J.D. Vance accused him of being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful.”

As Trump—played by James Austin Johnson—chided Mikey Day's Zelenskyy for "not even wearing a suit," asking "Who shows up to the Oval Office wearing a t-shirt and jeans like a garbage person?" Myers, playing Musk, then barged into the scene.

In a pitch-perfect impression of the X CEO, Myers leapt into the air, delivering a string of awkward jokes, yelling “legalize comedy," and remarking:

"They're saying I'm firing people with no cause. But I do have cause, it's 'cause' I feel like it."

Myers as Musk wielded a chainsaw similar to the one Musk brandished at the February 21 CPAC conference, symbolizing DOGE's commitment to slashing federal budgets.

Myers as Musk replied:

"Donald, what are you doing in my office? You know I'm the president now, right?" Musk asked him. "I'm kidding. I'm kidding — maybe not? Awesome, awesome."

The sketch also took aim at Musk’s role in the (non-department) Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), joking that he and an employee named Big Balls—a reference to Musk's real-life 19-year-old employee Edward Coristine—had actually launched The Department of Undoing Child Healthcare and Education, or DOUCHE.

You can see Myers' impression below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Musk is known to take himself way too seriously, chainsaw and all, and his appearance at CPAC really demonstrated this.

Before taking the stage, Musk met with Argentine President Javier Milei, whom he has often praised and who famously used a chainsaw as a campaign symbol in 2023 while vowing to cut public spending.

When Musk finally appeared, sporting sunglasses and his signature black "Make America Great Again" hat, he told the crowd that Milei had a special gift for him. The Argentine leader then joined him onstage, presenting a red chainsaw engraved with his slogan, "Viva la libertad, carajo" — Spanish for "Long live liberty, damn it."

At the time, Musk declared:

“This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy."

Naturally, being skewered on television got under Musk's skin and, visibly annoyed, he commented on the sketch on X:

"Humor fails when it lies."

You can see his post below.

He was immediately mocked for his super dramatic response.



For the role of Musk, Myers stepped in for his longtime SNL castmate—and fellow Wayne’s World star—Dana Carvey, who had been portraying Musk since Trump’s 2024 election victory.

The real Musk was unimpressed with Carvey’s take, previously complaining on X that “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.” Aside from the recent 50th-anniversary special, this cold open marks Myers’ first SNL sketch appearance since Dec. 5, 2015, when he made a brief cameo during actor Ryan Gosling’s monologue.

