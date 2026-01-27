Harry Styles Hilariously Reveals Why He Was Randomly At Pope Leo's Conclave Election

Skip to content

The 'Heated Rivalry' Stars Got To Carry Olympic Torch Through Italy—And Fans Are Cheering

At the end of 2022, Harry Styles wrapped up a two-year tour that led to a much-needed break to rest his body and mind. But that break turned into an almost three-year hiatus, leaving his fans to miss him and worry about whether he would return to the stage.

The former One Direction singer did not just stay at home in bed watching rom-coms, however.

Harry Styles has been sighted countless times, doing the most average things, like helping someone parallel park their car and helping another person retrieve their phone from underneath a vehicle.

And being Harry Styles, he's also been seen doing some groundbreaking stuff, as well, including training and participating in a marathon, hiking through Ireland, and attending various high-end fashion shows.

But one of the most noteworthy moments had to be when Styles was spotted in Saint Peter's Square in Rome at Pope Leo XIV's conclave election.

When Styles visited BBC Radio 1, host Greg James asked him about the sighting, and his explanation was the perfect combination of being in the right place at the right time, a little bit of serendipity, and simply Harry Styles being oh so Harry Styles.

The singer reflected on the moment, opening with one of the most unrelatable sentence ever:

"I was getting a haircut in Rome."
"I heard all these people start shouting, 'Habemus papam! Habemum papam!'"
"People were just running down the street."
"So the guy cutting my hair stopped cutting my hair, and he was like, 'Habemus papam! There's a new pope!'"
"So then he finished up, and I was like, 'I'm a five-minute walk from there,' so I walked over there. It was wild."

Greg James then joked about the focus being on someone else for once, and Styles quipped:

"I was like, 'Who's this getting all of this attention?!"

You can watch the segment of the BBC Radio 1 interview here:

@bbcradio1

harry styles the side quest king 👑 hear the full chat on radio 1 at 7am today 23/01 📻

Fans were tickled by the jokes throughout this interview.

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

Some had really missed Styles and were just grateful to see him back.

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

A few who had also been at the conclave election shared their experiences.

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

@bbcradio1/TikTok

Fans are clearly excited for Styles to get back to making music, but it's been a blast seeing him enjoy himself and—getting to live vicariously through his many adventures.

