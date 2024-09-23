Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Guy Chums It Up With Stranger Who Complimented His Outfit—Only To Discover It's Harry Styles

Instagrammer Darnell Davis; Harry Styles
@the_nell_man/Instagram, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Instagrammer Darnell Davis shared how a random stranger came up to him and complimented his outfit—but only after others started gathering around the two of them did Davis realize the stranger was pop superstar Harry Styles.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 23, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

An Instagrammer was complimented for his outfit by one of the biggest pop stars and didn't even know it.

Darnell Davis said he was in a public park in London when a random stranger approached him with a glowing review of his threads.

It wasn't until later that Davis realized the friendly fellow parkgoer was none of the Grammy-winning "Watermelon Sugar" singer, Harry Styles.

Following the fun encounter, Davis shared the anecdote on Instagram and posted a pic of him in the outfit that nabbed Styles' attention.

"STORY TIME: 'A Pop Star Complimented My Fit,' ” wrote Davis.

You can see the post here.

He explained:

"Every morning, I talk to God and my late mother—it’s my daily ritual. When I’m home in Miami Beach, I go to the ocean for these conversations, but here in London, with no beaches in sight, I head to one of the many beautiful parks."
"So, there I am, strolling through Regents Park, after my conversation with the universe, when this guy stops me."
“ 'I like your Fit,' he says. Naturally, I reply, 'Thanks, bro, you looking fly too!' Then we get to chatting, when suddenly, a woman approaches us and asks for a picture."
"I’m flattered (clearly, the fit was on point), but she points at my new friend and says, “No, I mean with him!”

Still unaware Davis was in the presence of an international music star, Davis snapped three photos of the woman with Styles and joked that he felt like he had just been "promoted to part-time photographer."

It didn't take long for other passersby to see what was going on.

But Davis would still be the last to know.

"A small crowd starts forming, all wanting pictures with this guy. I’m thinking, Okay, who is this dude!? So I lean over and whisper, 'Who are you?' ”
"He grins and says, 'I’m a singer.' Cool, I think. I ask, 'What’s your name?'”

“Harry Styles.”

However, the name didn't register for Davis.

@the_nell_man/Instagram

"I had absolutely no idea who he was. 🤷🏽♂️," said Davis, which prompted him to do a little research that led to a revelation he never saw coming.

"I do a quick Google search, and not only do I find out he’s crazy famous, but he was born on February 1st—the same day as my mother. Talk about a cosmic twist!" Davis wrote.

He summed up the post with a special message to readers, writing:"

Moral of the story: Stay open to the universe, appreciate every encounter, and always be kind—you never know when you’re about to meet a global pop star (even if you don’t recognize him). 😂"

Social media users loved reading the story.




The sweet interaction confirmed Style's affable charm and stand-up persona.





Maybe there are no coincidences.


While fame typically changes people for the worse, this doesn't apply to Styles.

After his career skyrocketed as part of the UK boyband One Direction in the early 2010s and he later became a star in his own right, with critically acclaimed solo studio albums that climbed the charts, Styles remains humble and seems to enjoy interactions with fans. Or with regular people who don't even have a clue who he is, apparently.

He once made a lucky fan's day by taking a photograph with her and even footed the bill for her and her family after meeting them at a restaurant.

Styles is also known for his playful antics during live performances. When a concertgoer threw her phone onstage, Styles retrieved it and responded to a text the fan's father sent asking how the show was going.

Styles wrote back on the fan's phone:

"Show's going well so far. This is Harry texting from your daughter's phone."

The father replied, "That sounds weird. Hope she enjoyed the show."

The music artist is also known for his philanthropy. After having grown out his hair for years, he chopped off his locks before filming the 2017 war movie Dunkirk and donated it to the UK's Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Styles spreads his message of love, acceptance, and kindness to others through his slogan, "Treat People with Kindness" or TPWK.

During Pride Month in 2018, he sold rainbow-themed TPWK T-shirts through his online store and gave the proceeds to GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), an LGBTQ+ youth awareness campaign and education lobbying institution.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from MAGA fashion show
@diet_prada/Instagram

MAGA Just Held An Ultra-Cringey Fashion Show On Long Island—And It Got Brutally Roasted

The more time passes, the more clear it becomes why the Harris campaign's moniker of "weird" for MAGA has worked so well—because they just keep getting weirder by the week.

A recent MAGA "fashion show"—and we use that term EXTREMELY loosely—held on Long Island is exhibit # 1 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman looking bored during meeting
Photo by The Jopwell Collection on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Jobs They've Ever Had

Though we've all experienced this to varying degrees, we've all had at least one terrible job that we absolutely would never, ever, ever do again... ever.

While it might be hard to even think back on that period, sometimes it's cathartic to complain about it and to read about others' experiences, or at least that's Reddit's train of thought!

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Germanotta; Lady Gaga
Fox News; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Dad Just Publicly Endorsed Trump On Fox News—And It's A Massive Yikes

Joe Germanotta, the father of pop superstar Lady Gaga, went on Fox News to explain why he's supporting former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House—and received immediate backlash from his daughter's fans after simply repeating right-wing talking points.

Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur, referred to Trump as "pure" and a "patriot" while referring to Vice President Kamala Harris—the Democratic nominee—as someone who is "just gonna say whatever she needs to say to get elected."

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Gad; Olaf
Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Disney

Josh Gad Reveals 'Big Mistake' He Made With His Olaf Voice In 'Frozen'—And We Can Only Imagine

Josh Gad revealed he made one very "big mistake" when voicing Olaf in the massively successful Frozen franchise.

The actor, who voiced the beloved snowman in both 2013's Frozen and its 2019 sequel as well as its many shorts, opened up during a recent interview at Fan Expo Canada where he shared that if he could do it "all over again," he would change one thing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Student holding backpack
Scott Webb/Unsplash

The Dumbest Things People Got Sent To The Principal's Office For

Kids will be kids, but that doesn't mean we were completely innocent of committing occasional acts of utter stupidity.

Whenever we acted out or behaved unruly in the classroom, we were often sent to the principal's office because even our teachers didn't have time to put up with our antics.

Keep ReadingShow less