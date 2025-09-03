Liam Payne's Partner Shares Poignant Post On What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

Skip to content

Kim Kardashian Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why She Doesn't 'Believe In Homework'

Kate Cassidy shared a moving birthday tribute to her late boyfriend and former One Direction member Liam Payne after his tragic death in October of last year.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 03, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony while traveling in Argentina back in October 2024, and August 29, 2025, would have been his 32nd birthday.

His girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy, has since been very open about her grief on Instagram—trying to find joy in her life, taking care of herself the way she believed Payne would have wanted, and sharing signs that she felt Payne had left behind for her.

Some of those signs have included randomly receiving a crown at a fast-food restaurant with a sweet note, clouds appearing in the shape of an angel's wings, as well as the spiritual number 444, meant to suggest guidance and protection.

On August 29, Cassidy found herself trying especially hard to enjoy the day and to celebrate the memory of Payne, rather than sitting with the grief she's carried with her for the past 11 months.

So on Instagram, she paid tribute to her late partner, including a series of photos that captured Payne's buoyant and funny personality, as well as the love that the couple clearly shared.

Cassidy wrote on Instagram:

"My dearest Liam,"
"It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times."
"I’ve been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday. Today, you would have been 32."
"In your 31 years here on this earth, you brought so much joy, happiness, and hope to so many, especially to me. I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more."
"I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength. I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had."
"August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much."
"Yours, Katelyn"

You can see the post here:

Viewers were quick to support Cassidy and to offer sweet birthday wishes to Payne.

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

@kateecass/Instagram

Given how Cassidy writes of Payne's energy, ability to light up a room, and determination to live life to the fullest, it seems there'd be no better birthday present than to know his girlfriend was also trying to live life to the fullest amidst the grief.

