Skip to content

Hunter Biden Has Clapback For The Ages After MAGA Troll Casts Doubt That He's Actually Seven Years Sober

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Clip Of Miley Cyrus Calling Out Her Mom For Projecting Her 'Dreams' Of Stardom Onto Her As A Child Resurfaces—And People Are Sounding Off

Miley Cyrus; Tish Cyrus
Sorry We're Cyrus / YouTube

A video has resurfaced of Miley Cyrus calling out her mom Tish after she asked Miley if she'd want her kids in show business—and fans are uncomfortable.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Most parents want certain things for their children, like financial security, happiness, and love. Some would go further and dream of a very successful career, perhaps in a particular field.

But it's too easy for those dreams to drift into a place of projection, where parents dream of their children having everything they didn't have. This can often lead parents to steer their children toward the path of their dream, so they can live vicariously through their children's success.

Some fans believe that is exactly what Tish Cyrus has done through her daughter, Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus is a well-known pop star now, but she first became well-known for her part on the Disney Channel as Hannah Montana. After leaving Disney behind and creating a life and vocal style for herself, she was able to grow into who she always wanted to be.

But some wonder if Tish doesn't harbor a little ill-will about that, at least the fact that Miley is so successful, based on a podcast episode that has gone viral again.

About a year ago, Cyrus appeared on the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, which is hosted by her mother, Tish, and her older half-sister, Brandi.

During the podcast, Tish asked Cyrus if she would ever guide her children to early childhood stardom like she experienced as a child, and Cyrus said pointedly:

"I don't know if it's always about what you want. And that's good parenting."

Tish replied:

"That's true. I like that."

The room then became tense as Cyrus called Tish out:

"I wouldn't project what I want onto them... Mom."
"We all know that I'm living her dream!"

Tish turned the attention back on her.

"I was just saying the other day, I will sing Mamie's [her mother's] praises, but the one thing she did wrong was not getting me into singing lessons as a child."

Miley agreed:

"True!"

You can watch the full conversation here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Since the podcast episode resurfaced, Redditors on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit have shared their thoughts on it.

"Sometimes I peek into the can of worms that is the Cyrus family, and I put the lid on pretty fast. I wouldn’t even know where to start." - Trick_Doughnut_6295

"She briefly alluded to this during the Hanniversary, but essentially Miley was so famous so young that she can’t really trust anyone or build relationships in a safe way."

"I view it as an 'the enemy you know' situation. Families are complicated but godd**n, that broke my heart when she talked about it." - StitchTheRipper

"Every time I see either of Miley Cyrus's parents talking, I am legitimately stunned that she appears to have turned out pretty well-adjusted and happy." - not_productive1

"Love Miley. I don’t know how, as a mother, you could sit and watch your child work themselves to the bone touring the world, filming, recording, etc., with no breaks at the age of 14. It definitely affected Miley deeply. 2011-2012 was a very dark time for her. If she hadn’t been able to transition successfully to an adult career with Bangerz, I don’t know what would have happened to her." - Affectionate-Fill713

"What?? Tish Cyrus is a stage mom who pushed her dreams onto Miley??? I’m absolutely flabbergasted I never would’ve guessed… (sarcasm)" - BreakfastAmazing7766

Others cringed, noting the passive-aggressive undertones and obvious projection during their conversation.

"This truly feels like a previously dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship that has been patched up and is very tentatively working together. That’s what a lot of us go through."

"Sometimes I forget just how many parents make at least one big mistake in their child’s lives. But sometimes there’s a chance to rebuild a connection (something different) and hold on to the person you love." - Ambitious-Chest2061

"I think she just accepts her mom for who she is, and her mom accepts her for who she is and doesn’t seem to get defensive or offended when Miley makes honest comments about the wrong choices she’s made. She takes ownership of it."

"They’ve probably have had private conversations about it and now can joke and laugh about it. Though the Cyrus family drama lore is honestly just insane to me in general, and I’d love someone to do a deep dive starting from Billy Ray getting two women pregnant at the same time." - misschandermbing"

"When you have parents who were kind of shitty parents but can now admit to the mistakes they’ve made and apologize for harm they’ve caused and are otherwise good people who endlessly support and love you, you just kind of take it on the chin."

"My mom is like this. She had many of her own faults and was never a lick of mean or cruel to me despite her failings. What helps me a lot is knowing if she could do it all over she would in a heartbeat." - ramenslurper_

"I'll give her mom props, though. If I got that real with my mom in front of people, you'd be able to feel the tension in the room." - Carosello

"Miley's mom essentially never had to work from marrying Billy Ray to birthing Miley, she's always had other people make money for her."

"Because of this, I think Miley surpassed her mom in terms of not only maturity but emotional intelligence. She probably understands this dynamic where her mom is kind of floating through life, not really having to be responsible for anything, while Miley ends up carrying everything."

"It's almost like the roles are reversed and Miley is the elder who in some way understands she has to take care of her mom because her mom essentially cannot take care of herself." - lareetpetitement


This is one of those situations where Miley Cyrus may have come out on top and is incredibly successful, happy, and confident in herself, but what she spoke about with her mother is worth addressing.

Parents should not live vicariously through their children, and it's important that they're held accountable when they do.

Latest News

Amy Poehler; Tom Holland
Celebrities

Tom Holland Just Explained Why He'll Probably Never Host 'SNL'—And It Makes A Lot Of Sense

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Celebrities

Actor Jenny Mollen Is Weirding People All The Way Out With Her Viral Essay On Being A 'Boy Mom' To Her And Jason Biggs' Sons

Andy Ogles
LGBTQ

MAGA Rep. Ripped After Claiming That 'Homosexuality Has No Place In America' In Vile Tweet

Donald Trump
Viral Post

The White House Just Shared A Trump Quote Claiming Things Will 'All Work Out' In The End—And It's Not Sitting Well With People

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Ivanka Trump
David Senra/YouTube

Ivanka Trump Under Fire Over Tone-Deaf Plan To Develop Massive $1.5 Billion Resort On Private Island In Mediterranean

Ivanka Trump was criticized over her tone-deaf plans to develop Sazan Island, an off-grid island off the coast of Albania, into a private resort with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The development will reportedly include 10,000 hotel rooms and villas along a stretch of ecologically sensitive coastline encompassing the Vjosa-Narta lagoon and the nearby island of Sazan. According to Newsweek, the resort "spans wetlands and coastal habitats known for supporting bird migration routes and marine wildlife, which environmental groups say could be at risk."

Keep Reading Show less
Elmo, Grover, and Abby Cadabby of Sesame Street visit SiriusXM Studios.
Rommel Demano/Getty Images

MAGA Is Throwing A Bigoted Tantrum After 'Sesame Street' Celebrated The Start Of Pride Month—And Here We Go Again

June has arrived, which means two things are now inevitable: brands rolling out Pride Month messaging and MAGA supporters reacting to it like civilization is collapsing in real time.

This year’s completely predictable outrage target is Sesame Street, which kicked off Pride Month with its annual message celebrating inclusion, acceptance, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep Reading Show less
The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

MAGA Florida Crowd Rages After Rock Band's Lead Singer Mocks Them For Chanting 'U-S-A' In Awkward Video

Chris Robinson, co-founder and lead vocalist of the Southern rock and blues band The Black Crowes, riled up a Tampa, Florida, crowd after he mocked them for erupting in a spontaneous "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A" chant.

Robinson formed his band in 1984 with guitarist and younger brother Rich Robinson. The Robinsons grew up in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, but don't espouse the stereotypical ideals of their white southern roots.

Keep Reading Show less
Serena Williams
Gonzalo Marroquin/Netflix/Getty Images

Serena Williams Just Confirmed Her Return To Professional Tennis With An Iconic Video—And Fans Are So Here For It

Tennis legend Serena Williams confirmed everyone's suspicions that she was coming out of retirement with a fun video this week.

Late last year, Williams re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool, from which players can be randomly drawn for drug testing, which made everyone wonder if she was preparing to return to the court. If not, why make herself available for random testing?

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Kevin Hassett
Fox News

Trump Official Keeps Claiming That Americans 'Spending More On Everything' Is Actually A Good Thing—And Nobody's Buying It

A nationwide affordability crisis has left countless Americans in a financial bind, but National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett had only good things to say during a Fox News appearance in which he claimed that Americans "spending more on everything," not just gas, is actually a positive "sign."

When asked by host Maria Bartiromo about Americans spending more across the board amid high inflation and other economic pressures, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser was all smiles.

Keep Reading Show less