TikTok Influencer Shares Tearful Apology After She Lied About Having Cancer: 'I Was Lost'

TikTok personality Brittany Miller has issued a public apology after admitting she falsely claimed to have cancer several years ago.

Miller, a UK TikToker from Oxfordshire, is best known for her cooking and lifestyle videos. Her videos have drawn an audience of more than 3.5 million followers. The controversy began when screenshots resurfaced of a 2017 fundraising page saying she had been diagnosed with gastric cancer.

In a video posted Monday, Miller acknowledged she had lied about the diagnosis and claimed that the decision stemmed from a period of severe mental health struggles.

She said:

“[It was] one stupid sentence that I deeply regret...I didn’t do this with malicious intent or to scam people. I did it out of desperation, to keep the people in my life close to me.”





Miller went on to explain that she was experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts at the time, which was just after losing both her partner and her job.

She added that a friend, and not her, had created the fundraising page for her supposed cancer.

“As soon as I saw there were donations, I had the page immediately shut down, and I didn’t take a penny from it."

The influencer rejected claims that the incident was part of a long-running deception, saying she has worked to rebuild her life and mental health since 2017.

She acknowledged how much remorse she feels even now, and the magnitude of her actions.

“I know how horrible this disease is and how much it affects people, so for that I am so, so sorry."

Many people reached out with empathy and acknowledged how brave it was to come forward and apologize like this.



Many said this whole thing was almost a decade ago, implying that the cultural backlash statute of limitations had run out.

Some took a different message from the length of time it took her to actually come forward and apologize.



Many thought it was a heck of a performance, but perhaps not particularly genuine.

Others were annoyed she used the excuse of poor mental health as a reason to lie about having cancer.



There were some genuine messages of support.



Since this 2017 scandal, she has gained a large following for her parenting, cooking, and shopping content. Thames Valley Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident had concluded but did not verify reports that Miller was convicted of fraud in 2020.