Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Effortlessly Points Out Why Trump Is Attacking Air Traffic Controllers—And He's Spot On

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikTok Influencer Shares Tearful Apology After She Lied About Having Cancer: 'I Was Lost'

Brittany Miller
@brittanymiller/TikTok

U.K. influencer Brittany Miller shared an emotional apology video on TikTok to explain why she lied about having cancer back in 2017, blaming the incident on "extremely bad mental health."

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsNov 12, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

TikTok personality Brittany Miller has issued a public apology after admitting she falsely claimed to have cancer several years ago.

Miller, a UK TikToker from Oxfordshire, is best known for her cooking and lifestyle videos. Her videos have drawn an audience of more than 3.5 million followers. The controversy began when screenshots resurfaced of a 2017 fundraising page saying she had been diagnosed with gastric cancer.

In a video posted Monday, Miller acknowledged she had lied about the diagnosis and claimed that the decision stemmed from a period of severe mental health struggles.

She said:

“[It was] one stupid sentence that I deeply regret...I didn’t do this with malicious intent or to scam people. I did it out of desperation, to keep the people in my life close to me.”


Miller went on to explain that she was experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts at the time, which was just after losing both her partner and her job.

She added that a friend, and not her, had created the fundraising page for her supposed cancer.

“As soon as I saw there were donations, I had the page immediately shut down, and I didn’t take a penny from it."

The influencer rejected claims that the incident was part of a long-running deception, saying she has worked to rebuild her life and mental health since 2017.

She acknowledged how much remorse she feels even now, and the magnitude of her actions.

“I know how horrible this disease is and how much it affects people, so for that I am so, so sorry."

Many people reached out with empathy and acknowledged how brave it was to come forward and apologize like this.

@donna2107/TikTok


@miakateelysia/TikTok

Many said this whole thing was almost a decade ago, implying that the cultural backlash statute of limitations had run out.

@youcantgetridofme890/TikTok

@bre_grace11/TikTok

Some took a different message from the length of time it took her to actually come forward and apologize.

@__071510/TikTok

@kiradempseyallen/TikTok

Many thought it was a heck of a performance, but perhaps not particularly genuine.

@raych420/TikTok

@357.gone/TikTok

@maximusdb7/TikTok

Others were annoyed she used the excuse of poor mental health as a reason to lie about having cancer.

@georgiajane92/TikTok

@krookedromance/TikTok

@irenesage1/TikTok

@xoxo.dnaaee/TikTok

There were some genuine messages of support.

@emma.yates6/TikTok

@staceyj527/TikTok

Since this 2017 scandal, she has gained a large following for her parenting, cooking, and shopping content. Thames Valley Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident had concluded but did not verify reports that Miller was convicted of fraud in 2020.

Latest News

man giving two thumbs down gesture
Trending

Questions That May Sound Innocent But Are Actually Offensive

Elon Musk; Joyce Carol Oates
Celebrities

Elon Musk Rages After Author Joyce Carol Oates Calls Him 'Uneducated' And 'Uncultured' In Epic Takedown

Sydney Sweeney channels boxer Christy Martin
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Manny Chavez
@TheTNHoller/X

Teen Breaks Down In Tears While Pleading With City Council To Do Something About ICE Raids

16-year-old Manny Chavez broke down in tears during a Hillsboro City Council meeting on Tuesday as he decried President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and the ICE raids that have made him fear his own safety and that of his parents despite all of them being U.S. citizens.

Hillsboro, a Portland, Oregon, suburb with a significant Latino population, has been rocked by ICE raids; the Washington County Board of Commissioners last week declared a state of emergency in response to ICE activity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from The Wall Street Journal's interview with Aaron Paul
@wsj/Instagram

Aaron Paul Reveals Daughter's Heartbreaking Response After He Vowed Not To Use His Phone Around Her

If we're honest with ourselves, most of us realize we spend too much time on these small computers that we take everywhere we go. Between social media and gaming options, it's safe to say a lot of people are addicted to the constant spikes of dopamine available at the swipe of a finger.

But what we don't talk about enough is the impact that this is likely having on our children, especially Gen Alpha kids, who are the first to be raised entirely in a screen-dependent and social-media-crazed world.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Uthmeier
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Florida AG Ripped After Demanding Christmas Drag Show At Theater Be Canceled Since Kids Could Be Nearby

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was widely mocked for demanding that a Christmas-theme drag show in Pensacola be shut down due to the fact that family-friendly Winterfest will be happening at the same time, even though the drag show he's so upset about is happening inside a theater, away from view.

The Saenger Theatre is set to host A Drag Queen Christmas on December 23. According to the event’s website, attendees can “expect a fabulous remix of classic Christmas hits, dazzling themed variety performances, and interactive moments to share your Christmas cheer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Oscar Isaac
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Though Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC and his show was removed entirely from the Disney+ network for four days, the conversation around his suspension has continued to make waves.

Some actors have spoken out about Disney's involvement in Kimmel's censorship and their unwillingness to work with the platform in the future. Though he's worked with them in past and current projects, Oscar Isaac is now among the actors who have spoken out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Skewers 'Phony' Trump With Brutally Hilarious 'Pink Pony Club' Parody Video

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time channeling pop star Chappell Roan with a take on "Pink Pony Club" aimed at President Donald Trump that skewers him over his recent scandals and role in the ongoing government shutdown.

Rainbow "sits down" with Trump for an interview in the "Liberace showroom" that used to be the East Wing of the White House, a reference to the recent demolition that is making way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom archivists and preservationists say will overwhelm the presidential residence.

Keep ReadingShow less