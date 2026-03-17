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Gavin Newsom Had An Epic Response After Trump Referred To Him As 'President Of The United States'

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; @AdamJSchwartz/X

After President Trump accidentally referred to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the "President of the United States" while mocking his dyslexia, Newsom responded with an epic tweet.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom had the perfect response to President Donald Trump after Trump mistakenly referred to Newsom as the "President of the United States" while mocking his dyslexia.

Newsom has frequently spoken about living with dyslexia, a common learning disability that can make reading more difficult and affect spelling and speech. He has said he prefers not to rely on teleprompters because of the condition, and wrote in a recent memoir that, when he was younger, he overcompensated by memorizing “pretentious words.”

Newsom has described himself as a “960 SAT guy” who struggles with reading. According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, roughly one in five people has dyslexia.

And since there is no bottom where Trump is concerned, he saw no problem with attacking Newsom for this—though he somehow managed to refer to Newsom as the current Oval Office occupant while he was at it.

He said:

"The President of the United States Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities. Dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

Newsom followed up with:

"NO THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN FREE ELECTIONS!"

You can see his post below.

That's quite the response to someone who is currently facing calls for his removal and has attacked the electoral process, claimed elections should be "nationalized," particularly in Democratic-led states, and whose closest advisers say he has a plan to remain in office after the end of his term.

Newsom also wrote another post in the all-caps style of Trump's Truth Social rants:

"NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (THANK YOU DONALD!), I HAVE MANY BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS TO MAKE! FIRST, EVERY TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER IS NULL AND VOID, STEPHEN MILLER AND EVERY TRUMP GOON IS FIRED, AND THE TRUMP CORRUPTION PROBE IS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED!"
"HEALTH CARE IS NOW FREE FOR ALL AMERICANS (NO MEASLES!) AND ALL MOMS GET FREE CHILDCARE SO WE CAN HAVE MORE BABIES!!! ALSO CANNABIS IS NOW LEGAL AND ABORTION IS BACK FOR WOMEN WHO WANT IT. I WILL SOON BE BANNING ALL TICKETMASTER FEES AND THERE WILL BE NO MORE COMMERCIALS ALLOWED DURING NBA AND NFL GAMES, AS WELL AS ALL BRAVO “REAL HOUSEWIVES” SHOWS (LONGER EPISODES!)."
"EVERY AMERICAN FAMILY NOW GETS A “TARIFF AND GAS SPIKE REFUND” TO BUY A CHEAP ELECTRIC CAR! THE COUNTRY IS NOW RUN BY SOMEONE WHO CAN ACTUALLY COMPLETE A SENTENCE. AMERICA IS NOW “HOT” BECAUSE YOU HAVE A DYSLEXIC PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF A BRAIN-DEAD ONE. BIG UPGRADE!!!"

You can see his post below.

@GovPressOffice/ X

People loved his reaction—and mocked Trump in response.


Newsom's response to Trump's blunder came just days after Trump said that Newsom isn't fit for the presidency because he has a "cognitive deficiency."

Trump claimed Newsom "admitted he has mental problems, that he’s not a smart person, that he has a mental lack of ability, he’s unable to read a speech." Trump, with no sense of irony, said, "I'm for everybody, but when it comes to president, you've gotta be sharp."

Later, in a post on Truth Social, he said Newsom "said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!" He claimed Newsom is "no longer a viable Presidential Candidate!"

Newsom replied by reminding his followers that he'd merely spoken about his dyslexia, something "hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand."

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