Skip to content

Woman's Story About Plane Passenger Refusing To Lower Window Shade Sparks Heated Flight Etiquette Debate

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'New York Post' Dragged After Bizarrely Criticizing Zohran Mamdani's 'Poor Snow Shoveling Form'

Zohran Mamdani
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

After New York City got hit with a massive snowstorm, Mayor Zohran Mamdani was filmed helping motorists who were stuck in the snow in Brooklyn—and the New York Post pounced.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 29, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The first major winter storm of 2026, which at one point spanned over 2,000 miles, dumped record levels of snow on New York City.

Central Park reported a record 11.4 inches for the day and the most snow since 2022. In Manhattan, Washington Heights almost hit 15 inches, while Brooklyn saw widespread totals of 10 to 12 inches.

In Queens, JFK Airport reported 10.3 inches and LaGuardia had just over 10 inches. On Staten Island, totals ranged from 10 to 14 inches.

After the storm, city hall (nycgov) and the New York City department of sanitation (DSNY) put out a promo video asking for people to help shovel snow—and get paid to do it.

People quickly noted a familiar face among the shovelers featured in the video.

Newly-elected and inaugurated NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was seen putting his back into getting vehicles back on the streets.

News of Mayor Mamdani's actions spread online and eventually made it to the news media.

Indian news outlet The Brief India wrote:

"Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was seen grabbing a shovel and helping residents dig out their cars after heavy snowfall in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, as part of the city’s response to a fierce winter storm. The video shows Mamdani working alongside locals to clear snow-covered vehicles, reinforcing his message that 'no task is too big or too small' as residents cope with challenging conditions."
"As the storm brought over eight inches of snow to parts of the city, social media clips of the mayor’s hands-on help circulated widely, prompting praise from many New Yorkers for his visible engagement during the extreme weather event."

But the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post added their own spin to the story. Murdoch is infamously the father of Fox News and similar conservative misinformation media.

The Post shared a story with the headline "Zohran Mamdani reveals poor snow shoveling form as he strains his back in photo opportunity." The Post's hot take was less than well received.

People called it out across social media.

Christina Lorey/Facebook


Barry Novak/Facebook


View on Threads


Mary Schroeder/Facebook



Ben Kayser/Facebook


View on Threads


@danobears/Threads


View on Threads



@falkthisnonsense/Threads


View on Threads


@barrypiatoff/Threads

The United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn didn't have a problem with Mayor Mamdani's form.


But Mayor Mamdani gave his thanks and the credit to city workers.

He wrote on social media:

"Thank you to all of the city workers who have been working around the clock this weekend to keep us safe. No job is too small, no storm is too big."

Mamdani drew praise for his preparedness before the storm hit and his actions during and after. It looks like the Post will need to dig a little deeper to find a criticism for NYC's mayor that sticks.

Latest News

Screenshots from @katrinabadowski's TikTok video
Trending

Couple Sparks Debate After Forcing Passengers To Endure Surprise Wedding On Southwest Flight

JD Vance; Tammy Duckworth
Political News

Tammy Duckworth Claps Back Hard After JD Vance Tries To Insult Her With 'Forrest Gump' Comparison

Donald Trump; Ilhan Omar
Political News

Trump Slammed After Suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar Staged Her Syringe Attack

Serena Williams; Coco Gauff
Celebrities

Serena Williams Offers Cheeky Advice To Coco Gauff After She Smashed Her Racket Following Australian Open Loss

More from News/political-news

TikToker Romeo Bingham; Dr. Pepper
@romeosshow/TikTok; Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

People Are Floored After Dr. Pepper Actually Uses TikToker's Catchy Jingle In Commercial

Let's be real: You'll never get what you want if you don't shoot your shot.

That was what TikToker Romeo Bingham decided when she was bored and suddenly came up with the idea for a new jingle for Dr. Pepper.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Getty Images

Jennifer Grey Shares Poignant Thoughts After 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Is Set To Start Filming—And Fans Are Thrilled

In 1987, audiences had the time of their lives when Dirty Dancing hit theaters. Nearly 40 years later, that story is officially stepping back onto the dance floor.

Lionsgate announced Tuesday, January 27, that Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman in an upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel. The project will be produced by The Hunger Games and Crazy Rich Asians producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok logo
illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images

TikTok Now Claims A 'Power Outage' Is To Blame For The App's Massive Glitches—But The Internet Isn't So Sure

The new owners of U.S. TikTok—American investors to satisfy safety concerns about the app created by the Chinese technology company ByteDance—have an explanation for ongoing problems experienced by users beginning Sunday morning.

For context, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump infamously ranted about the app and vowed to permanently ban it from the United States during his first term in office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Picture of Alex Pretti from memorial
The Megyn Kelly Show; Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Slammed After Boasting About Why She Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' For ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

Right-wing talk show host Megyn Kelly was slammed after she shared her reasons for not feeling "sorry" for ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by ICE agents over the weekend.

Calls for an investigation have intensified from across the political spectrum after analysis of multiple videos showed ICE officers removing a handgun from Pretti—a weapon that authorities said Pretti was permitted to carry but was not handling at the time—before fatally shooting him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shot of a middle-aged man looking into the camera a bit confused and disgusted.
Photo by Emanuel Turbuc on Unsplash

Guys Explain Which Girl Habits They Only Discovered After Moving In With A Significant Other

You don't really know a person until you cohabitate with them.

When you learn someone's little idiosyncrasies... it can change your whole view of them as a person.

Keep ReadingShow less