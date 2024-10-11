Trump Ripped After Records Reveal That His 'God Bless The USA' Bibles Were Made In China

Former President Donald Trump's hypocrisy is on full display after trade records revealed that thousands of copies of his "God Bless the USA" Bible were actually printed in China despite his repeated claims that the country is stealing American jobs.
Trump was called out earlier this year for encouraging his supporters to buy a "God Bless the USA Bible" ahead of Easter, even claiming it's his "favorite book." He urged his supporters to purchase the Bible, priced at $59.99, as a way to celebrate Holy Week leading up to Easter. He suggested the initiative aims to promote prayer and religious reflection, emphasizing the importance of having a Bible in every American home.
The "God Bless the USA Bible," touted as "the only Bible endorsed by President Trump," features large print and includes additional patriotic documents such as the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. It also incorporates handwritten lyrics from country singer Lee Greenwood's song of the same name.
Now, global trade data reviewed by The Associated Press reveals that a printing company in Hangzhou, China, sent nearly 120,000 Bibles to the United States between early February and late March.
The combined value of the three shipments was approximately $342,000, which amounts to less than $3 per Bible, based on customs data tracking exports and imports. The Trump-endorsed Bible is sold for a minimum of $59.99, potentially generating around $7 million in sales.
The largest and most recent shipment of 70,000 copies of Trump’s Bible arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 28, just two days after Trump announced in a video on his Truth Social platform that he had partnered with Greenwood to promote the Bibles.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Trump didn’t reveal where the "God Bless the USA" Bibles are printed or their production costs, though a hand-signed copy is priced at $1,000. He also did not disclose his earnings from each sale. The Bibles are exclusively sold on a website that claims it has no affiliation with any political campaign and is not owned or controlled by Trump.
The website notes that Trump’s name and image are used under a paid license from CIC Ventures, a company Trump listed as his own in his latest financial disclosure. According to the report, CIC Ventures made $300,000 in royalties from Bible sales, though it’s unclear what period this covers or how much Trump has received in further payments since the disclosure in August.
And the findings showing the Bibles' connection to China are notable because Trump has for years claimed China is stealing American jobs and while in office imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese imports. He also—despite failing to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously—held China responsible for it.
Trump was quickly called out for his hypocrisy.
Records show that the first shipment of Trump Bibles was labeled "God Bless USA," according to data from the Panjiva and Import Genius databases, while the other two shipments were simply listed as "Bibles."
All the books were shipped by New Ade Cultural Media, a printing company in Hangzhou that describes itself as a "custom Bible book manufacturer." The shipments were sent to Freedom Park Design, an Alabama-based company identified as the importer.
Tammy Tang, a sales representative for New Ade, confirmed to the AP that all three shipments were "God Bless the USA" Bibles. She explained that New Ade received the orders through WhatsApp and verified that they came from Freedom Park Design.
The books were printed at a facility near the company's office in Hangzhou. However, Tang did not disclose the sales price or other specifics, citing customer confidentiality, and declined to comment further.
Freedom Park Design, incorporated in Florida on March 1, lists Jared Ashley, an aspiring country singer, as its president. Ashley also co-founded 16 Creative, a digital marketing firm with the same Gulf Shores address, which handles online orders for branded merchandise sold by entertainers and authors. Ashley also declined to comment.