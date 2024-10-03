Unmarried GOP Candidate Called Out For Trying To Pass Off Friend's Wife And Kids As His Own

Virginia Republican Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret running for an open seat in Virginia’s 7th district, is facing criticism after trying to make it appear as if he has a family in campaign materials despite being an unmarried man.
Anderson shared footage of himself with a woman and her three daughters, resembling a photo that could be used for a holiday card. In another segment intended for a campaign ad, Anderson is seen at a dining room table with the same woman and children, engaging in conversation and smiling.
However, these individuals are not his family; they are the wife and daughters of a close friend. Although Anderson recently announced his engagement, he has no children of his own. His campaign website indicates he lives with his dog and does not include any such photos.
A spokesman for the very, very weird Republican criticized The New York Times—which broke the story—saying that “Derrick’s opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and video with supporters of all kinds.” The spokesman claimed the video merely depicted Anderson “with female supporters and their kids.”
The footage has not been utilized in any advertisements so far. It is available on Anderson’s official YouTube channel and has also been shared on a website funded by the National Republican Campaign Committee. This site offers resources for independent external groups that cannot communicate directly with campaigns but can use the information provided to inform their paid media strategies.
You can see Anderson and his "family" in the video below.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Derrick Anderson for VA/YouTube
It gets weirder: In another mailing, Anderson was photographed with a young girl who could be mistaken for his daughter. It identifies him as "homegrown" and "focused on real priorities."
Derrick Anderson For Congress
Earlier this month, he posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, in which he identified a woman named Maggie as his "fiancé."
Anderson's portrayal as a "family man" seems intended to mitigate his strict position on abortion. After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, Anderson praised the ruling, saying that the court “finally got it right” and “overturned a 50-year decision of federalizing abortions.”
Additionally, at a candidate forum last week, Anderson declined to say whether Virginia women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies. When asked multiple times if he “supports a woman’s right to choose,” Anderson only remarked that “each state is going to have to make a determination that best fits their states.”
The news of his ploy to present himself as a happily married man despite being very much single exposed him to immediate criticism.
Considering former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance has come under fire in recent months for his remarks about "childless cat ladies," we probably shouldn't be surprised that the GOP is trying to cover up for the childless dog guys in its ranks.