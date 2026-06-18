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JD Vance Seemingly Just Auditioned To Be A Fox News Host—And Gavin Newsom's Reaction Is Everything

Screenshot of JD Vance; Gavin Newsom
Fox News; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance spent an entire hour on Fox News' The Five on Tuesday, seemingly auditioning to be a host on the conservative network—and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reaction has us cheering.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom had the perfect response after Vice President JD Vance spent an entire hour on Fox News' The Five on Tuesday, seemingly auditioning to be a host on the conservative network.

Vance had been teased as a co-host on social media in the hours before his appearance and when he showed up to promote his new book about his religious journey, he was given the chance to banter back and forth with the show's hosts, including network personality Jesse Watters.

Toward the end of the segment, Vance steered the conversation toward “cringeworthy” dad jokes, referencing a recent Washington Post article suggesting that corny humor can help strengthen relationships between fathers and their children.

Vance shared his favorite dad joke, which he said came from his son:

“What do you call a fly with no wings? A walk.”

The joke drew a mild laugh from Fox News host Jesse Watters, who replied, “Okay, very good. That’s terrible!” Vance then laughed at fellow host Greg Gutfeld’s reaction and joked that “all dad jokes must be terrible.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The video soon caught the attention of Newsom, who responded with this zinger:

"Makes sense. JD is going to need a job in 2028 since he won’t be president."

You can see his post below.

Many concurred—and cringed at Vance's "performance."


Newsom's remarks come as rumors continue to swirl that Vance may not run in the 2028 election after The Daily Mail, citing multiple sources, reported Vance had become “more isolated than ever” following former intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard’s departure.

Before the war with Iran began in February, Vance was reportedly the lone senior official arguing for a more limited response rather than a broader military campaign, warning that a larger operation risked igniting a wider regional war. As Vance’s standing has diminished, the influence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly grown.

A source told the Mail that "rumors are also circulating in the West Wing that Vance is weighing whether to step back from the 2028 race entirely as a tactical move" and that it might be better for Vance not to "own everything that's gone on in the last couple of years."

Vance's team pushed back against the Mail's reporting, telling The Independent that the publication's story was "just a flimsy compilation of completely illegitimate sources who have no idea what they're talking about." President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has not confirmed Vance has his endorsement.

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