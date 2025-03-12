Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

The Department of Health and Human Services Secretary sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake to praise the restaurant chain for switching from seed oils to beef tallow.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 12, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

HHS Secretary Kennedy, who was selected by Republican President Donald Trump, is a health nut and once criticized the President's fast food diet.

In a November 2024 interview on The Joe Polish Showpodcast, Kennedy stated that the processed foods that Trump prefers eating from fast food joints like KFC and McDonald's were "poison."

But now that Steak 'n Shake is frying its shoestring fries in beef tallow, Kennedy gave his stamp of approval and chomped away during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity at the restaurant.

“People are raving about these french fries," remarked the "Make America Healthy Again" crusader.

Hannity agreed, saying:

“They’re amazing. They really are.”

Australian X user Drew Pavlou was stunned to see the Health Secretary "doing a paid advertisement for Steak 'n Shake," adding that the Fox News interview with him was "so incredible - so much grift."

The Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology President Richard Hanania referred to the Steak 'n Shake ad posing as a "news interview" as a "disgusting grift."

What's the world coming to?





And here we have a video of RFK Jr (the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, remember) advertising Steak 'n Shake fries (now fried in beef tallow) on Fox News. nypost.com/2025/03/10/u...

[image or embed]
— Dr Duncan Robertson (@duncanrobertson.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 6:51 AM


RFK Jr. very slowly - like, over the course of seven minutes - doing a full split on the floor of a Steak ‘n Shake, his expression never changing, his shoes squeaking at deafening levels.

[image or embed]
— Rob Wesley (@eastwes.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:38 PM


RFK Jr. said other companies will follow suit with a more natural frying process, but maintained that he wasn't going to push for mandates dictating how restaurants prepare their food.

“I have a Libertarian outlook," he told Hannity, adding:

"People should be able to make their own choices. If you want to eat a donut or seed oils, you should be able to. You should be able to exercise informed choice."
"You should know what that product is, what’s in your food, and what the health impacts are. And that’s all we’re going to do."
"We’re going to incentivize people to — we’re going to incentivize companies to be transparent. And we’re going to inform Americans about what’s making them sick. Nobody wants to be sick.”
I see Steak n Shake has gone full RFK Jr. That's a no from me, dawg.
— Lewis Edwards (@binaryequation.bsky.social) March 8, 2025 at 5:15 AM

The last time the public saw RFK Jr. sitting down for a fast food meal was on Trump's private jet en route to New York City to attend the UFC 309 fight at Madison Square Garden in November of 2024.

Kennedy, pictured with Elon Musk, Don Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, were gorging on an assortment of McDonald's menu items, including Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, fries, and Filet-O-Fish.


What is going on with RFK Jr.? All I've seen this guy do since Trump won the election is eat burgers.

[image or embed]
— casersatz (@casersatz.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 8:01 AM

Meanwhile, the anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist—who once said that measles outbreaks “have been fabricated to create fear" and that Americans have been "misled...into believing that measles is a deadly disease"—is getting slammed for his casual response to the measles outbreak that began in Texas, happening under his watch.

Social media users called Kennedy out for his mixed-up priorities.

We are in the midst of a deadly measles outbreak and RFK Jr is congratulating Steak n Shake on changing the seed oil in their 650kcal/1400mg Sodium large fries to beef tallow. Chat, is this public health?

[image or embed]
— Kevin C Klatt, PhD, RD (@kcklatt.bsky.social) February 27, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Last week, Steak 'n Shake announced:

“Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100% beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste.”

The company posted on social media:

“Steak 'n Shake is proud to support MAHA and Secretary Kennedy! Your days are numbered seed oil. We want to lead the way and make a difference! #MAHA”

The Indianapolis-based company also used Kennedy as a verb to articulate Steak 'n Shake's mission to do away with seed oils at all national locations by March 1, writing, "Fries will be RFK'd!" on its socials.

Kennedy appreciated the shout-out and thanked the company "for leadership in the crusade to Make America Healthy Again."

Beef tallow is rendered beef fat, sometimes called beef drippings. Like other solid cooking fats like butter and coconut oil, beef tallow is made up primarily of saturated fat and doesn't appear to raise cholesterol in the same way as other saturated fats, according to the Mayo Clinic,

Frying with beef tallow can be a healthier option over seed oils as it has a high smoke point, making it suitable for high-heat cooking. Beef tallow is also a good source of saturated fats and essential nutrients, including fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

However, frying food in any kind of oil is still considered a health risk and can lead to increased chances of cardiovascular disease.

Nevertheless, bon appétit, Mr. Health Secretary.

Latest News

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Celebrities

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

More from Trending

Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

If you're not a fan of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you're not alone—the CEO of Bluesky is right there with you.

Jay Graber, the CEO of the social media app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, recently took aim at her Facebook-founding rival during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of Elon Musk
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Fox Business

Buttigieg Calls Out GOP's Hypocrisy After Musk Says Cutting Social Security Is 'The Big One'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans' hypocrisy after billionaire Elon Musk said in an interview with Fox Business that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is "the big one to eliminate" as part of his slash-and-burn approach to cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks came during an interview with host Larry Kudlow, responding to a question about the possibility of a report addressing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man kissing woman's forehead
Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

The Most Wholesome Things People's Partners Do For Them

We've all seen those couples who are so obviously happy and look like they will last forever.

But any truly healthy couple will tell you that the quality of the relationship isn't in the grand, super obvious gestures that everyone can see. It's in the little moments and small, quiet acts that should actually be everyone's relationship goals.

Keep ReadingShow less