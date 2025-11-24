Fans Defend Millie Bobby Brown After People Rush To Judgment Because Her Baby Cried During Video Shoot

It's easy to rush to judgment when we witness someone behaving a certain way or making a decision that's different from what we would do.

It's arguably even easier to rush to judgment about celebrities, whether or not this was something done consciously in front of fans or viewers on television or social media, or in a candid moment when they didn't know they were being watched or recorded.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was recently the subject of public scrutiny, particularly regarding the parenting of her husband, Jake Bongiovi.



Ahead of the season premiere of the fifth and final season of the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, which launched Brown to international stardom, Brown and her co-stars took part in BuzzFeed Celeb's "Kitten Interview" series, in which the cast answered questions the while playing with adorable kittens.

At the beginning of the video, a baby could be heard crying off-camera.



Brown made it known that the crying baby was the baby girl whom she and Bongiovi adopted this past summer and whose name has not been made public, before making it clear which of the many adorable kittens she would be playing with alongside co-star Noah Schnapp.

She said:

"That's my child. That's my kitten."

What could have been an inconsequential moment instead became a viral debate, thanks to a post by @hopelessredhead, which went on to gain over 11 million views:

The post seemed to question why Brown's baby was at the shoot in the first place, and why Bongiovi wasn't caring for the child to allow Brown to do her interview uninterrupted.

"Is the father there like... ever?"

Bongiovi's parenting style had previously come under fire this past summer, when Brown was caught fighting her way through a crowd of paparazzi, all the while shielding her baby, with Bongiovi keeping a noticeable distance behind them.

Many people were quick to agree with @hopelessredhead's post, going on to assume that Brown seems to be a single parent in a two-parent household, and expressing their sadness for her apparently imbalanced co-parenting situation:

















However, not everyone was so quick to rush to judgment.

Indeed, several X users stepped up to support of Brown and Bongiovi.

































It remains unclear whether or not Bongiovi was present or on dad duty that day. What is clear is how easy it is to make rash judgments or assumptions without any evidence to back them up.

Everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion. That being said, it's usually wise to hold off until you have all the necessary facts.

We should keep in mind that many new mothers don't want to be away from their child, so it's possible Brown chose to bring her daughter to the interview.