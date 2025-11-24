Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down On Calling Trump A 'Fascist' After Bizarrely Chummy Meeting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Defend Millie Bobby Brown After People Rush To Judgment Because Her Baby Cried During Video Shoot

A close up of MIllie Bobby Brown and another close up of Millie Bobby Brown holding a cat.
BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube

The Stranger Things star was filming a video for BuzzFeed when her baby could be heard crying off screen—and after fans tried to pile on her husband Jake Bongiovi for being an absent father, others cracked down on the harsh rush to judgment.

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 24, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

It's easy to rush to judgment when we witness someone behaving a certain way or making a decision that's different from what we would do.

It's arguably even easier to rush to judgment about celebrities, whether or not this was something done consciously in front of fans or viewers on television or social media, or in a candid moment when they didn't know they were being watched or recorded.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was recently the subject of public scrutiny, particularly regarding the parenting of her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Ahead of the season premiere of the fifth and final season of the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, which launched Brown to international stardom, Brown and her co-stars took part in BuzzFeed Celeb's "Kitten Interview" series, in which the cast answered questions the while playing with adorable kittens.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

At the beginning of the video, a baby could be heard crying off-camera.

Brown made it known that the crying baby was the baby girl whom she and Bongiovi adopted this past summer and whose name has not been made public, before making it clear which of the many adorable kittens she would be playing with alongside co-star Noah Schnapp.

She said:

"That's my child. That's my kitten."

What could have been an inconsequential moment instead became a viral debate, thanks to a post by @hopelessredhead, which went on to gain over 11 million views:

The post seemed to question why Brown's baby was at the shoot in the first place, and why Bongiovi wasn't caring for the child to allow Brown to do her interview uninterrupted.

"Is the father there like... ever?"

Bongiovi's parenting style had previously come under fire this past summer, when Brown was caught fighting her way through a crowd of paparazzi, all the while shielding her baby, with Bongiovi keeping a noticeable distance behind them.

Many people were quick to agree with @hopelessredhead's post, going on to assume that Brown seems to be a single parent in a two-parent household, and expressing their sadness for her apparently imbalanced co-parenting situation:





However, not everyone was so quick to rush to judgment.

Indeed, several X users stepped up to support of Brown and Bongiovi.









It remains unclear whether or not Bongiovi was present or on dad duty that day. What is clear is how easy it is to make rash judgments or assumptions without any evidence to back them up.

Everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion. That being said, it's usually wise to hold off until you have all the necessary facts.

We should keep in mind that many new mothers don't want to be away from their child, so it's possible Brown chose to bring her daughter to the interview.

Latest News

Zohran Mamdani
Political News

Tweet Claiming Mamdani Will Make NYC Schools Teach Arabic Numerals Sparks Predicatable MAGA Meltdown

Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
Political News

Even MAGA Podcaster Joe Rogan Is Ripping Trump For Flip-Flopping On The Epstein Files Release

A faceless woman sits in a bed, wearing only a white t-shirt.
Trending

People Reveal The Subtle Signs That Someone's Cheating On You

Jacob Elordi at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities

Fans Are Hilariously Losing It Over How Bad 'Frankenstein' Star Jacob Elordi's Handwriting Is

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Elon Musk
Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

Elon Musk Offers Dubious Excuse About Why Grok Started Saying 'Absurdly Positive Things' About Him

Billionaire Elon Musk wasn't fooling anyone after he claimed that "adversarial prompting" was behind why his AI-chatbot Grok suddenly praised him and claimed he's the best at everything.

This week, social media users noticed that Grok had been programmed to praise Musk's physique by saying he's "fitter than" basketball star LeBron James. Even though Musk has publicly admitted he doesn't like to work out, Grok said Musk's "frame stays lean and wiry from relentless energy expenditure, not gym-sculpted bulk."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kevin Spacey
Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey Reveals He's Basically Homeless And 'Living In Hotels' After Sexual Assault Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey said in a new interview that his sexual assault scandal has left him close to penniless—and nearly homeless.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spacey said the "astronomical" legal costs stemming from the scandal have nearly bankrupted him and left him "living in hotels" after losing his house.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shay Mitchell
TODAY with Jenna & Friends / YouTube

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Defends Her New Skincare Line For Kids After It Sparked Backlash

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell after she was "relieved" to release "something gentle" and "three years in the making," only to face serious backlash online.

The subject in question is her new skincare line, Rini, which is specifically targeted at children ages 3 and up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
Fox News

Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Claiming Trump Was Actually Being 'Respectful' By Calling Reporter 'Piggy'

Last weekend, Trump lashed out at Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey for trying to ask him a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One.

Lucey asked why he's pushed back against releasing the files "if there's nothing incriminating" in them. Her question came after Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, which made her the 218th signatory on the bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

RFK Jr.'s CDC Blasted After Updating Website To Include Debunked Theory About Vaccines

Back in 1998, British medical journal The Lancet published a purported medical study by Dr. Andrew Wakefield that claimed to find proof of a link between the MMR vaccine—which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella—and autism.

Parents looking for something to blame other than genetics for their neurotypical child, as well as antivaxxers and conspiracy theorists, rejoiced.

Keep ReadingShow less