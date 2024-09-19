Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Bonkers 'Seafront Property' Claim At Michigan Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump was bluntly fact-checked after telling his supporters in Michigan how climate change could lead to more "seafront property for the state"—despite the fact Michigan is located in the heartland, nowhere near the ocean.
Trump—whose Mar-a-Lago estate would be completely claimed by the sea in the event it rises more than 20 feet—did not seem to realize that Michigan is not only nowhere near the ocean but also hundreds of feet above sea level. Nor did he acknowledge the reality that flooding, coastal erosion and other issues would impact the state negatively, as it borders all four Great Lakes.
He said:
"When I hear these people talking about global warming, that's the global warming that you have to worry about, not that the sea is going to rise in 400 years an eighth of an inch."
"And you'll have more seafront property if that happens. I said, 'Is that good or bad? Isn't that a good thing? If I have a little more property on the ocean, I have a little more property and a little bit more ocean."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump is of course wildly incorrect.
Estimates from the National Ocean Service suggest that sea levels along the U.S. coastline are poised to increase by 10 to 12 inches in the next thirty years, mirroring the rise observed over the past century.
This uptick is expected to amplify the severity of storm surges, flooding, and coastal damage, potentially displacing both wildlife and communities, as noted by National Geographic. Studies indicate that as many as 13 million American homes could face repercussions from rising sea levels by the year 2100.
However, currently, the allure of waterfront vistas seems to be outweighing concerns about property values.
Indeed, coastal properties in the United States have experienced more rapid appreciation compared to inland properties. Moreover, these coastal properties are increasingly being acquired by wealthier individuals, according to findings published in March in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
The projection for a substantial increase in sea levels along the American coastline indicates a looming threat for the 40 percent of the population residing in these vulnerable areas, heightening the risk of flooding.
The escalating danger of coastal flooding and erosion has prompted insurance companies to retreat from coastal regions, particularly evident in states like Florida, where several major insurers have exited the market, leading to soaring premiums for consumers.
And who wants to tell him that rising sea levels actually mean less beachfront property, not more, as land increasingly sinks beneath the water?
He was swiftly criticized.
Trump has mocked the science behind climate change many times.
In a tweet issued in January 2017, he claimed the East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as it contended with record-breaking frigid temperatures.
Trump has often placed himself at odds with the scientific community; a noted climate change denier, he has claimed that global warming is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.
During his presidency, he became the subject of intense backlash after announcing he would withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate.
Trump’s decision to exit from the agreement, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gases and stem the effects of climate change, has drawn international condemnation from world leaders and environmentalists alike who predict it could damage U.S. international standing on environmental concerns.
The Trump administration also came under fire in 2019 following an announcement that it would assemble an ad hoc working group of climate skeptic scientists to reassess the government's analysis of climate science and the effect of fossil fuels on the planet.