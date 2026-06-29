Amy Adams Reveals She Saved Stabbing Victim's Life Thanks To Skills She Learned On Short-Lived TV Medical Drama

We've all heard how important it is to be a lifelong learner and to try to learn something new every single day. And if you're Amy Adams, what you learn might save someone's life someday.

While on the SmartLess podcast, Adams reflected on some of her biggest roles, like Arrival, and that one time she was on a limited series on CBS, only for the channel to cancel the medical drama after five episodes, even though it was only set to run for ten. The remaining five episodes were never released.

Though this happened years ago, some of the advice she learned from others' scripts and her own stayed with her.

So when she and her husband walked out of her favorite restaurant with her family, she and her father were quick to act when they were confronted with a life-or-death emergency.

Adams recalled:

"These people were screaming, and a guy was walking, and they were yelling, 'He's dying!'"

"My husband was like, 'That's blood!'"

It appeared that the man, who was trying to walk away from the scene, had been stabbed in the neck by an unidentified individual, so Adams left her daughter with her husband and hurried after the man to help.

Speaking faster, Adams recounted:

"He was bleeding, and his friends were freaking out."

In the heat of the moment, Adams felt herself calm and slow down, remaining very focused on the man and what he needed. There were some beach towels available, so they applied the towels to apply pressure and slow the flow of blood.

Recalling a line from the show, Adams advised the man:

"The more you struggle, the faster you're going to bleed. Just lay down."

Adams was able to stay with and comfort the man until emergency care arrived and took him to the hospital.

Everything worked out in the end, because the man found her a year later and thanked her.

"A guy walks up to me... and he's like, 'I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed.'"

"And I was like, 'Oh my god, it's you!' And it was him."

Fans were grateful that Adams used what she knew and helped the man.

































You can watch the full episode here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Maybe Dr. Vegas didn't last as long, but Amy Adams is here to remind us that we can take something positive and useful from any experience!