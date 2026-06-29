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Dwayne Johnson Sparks Debate After His Comments About Why He Stays Out Of Politics Rub Some Fans The Wrong Way

Dwayne Johnson
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Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent comments to Esquire about wanting to "keep my politics to myself" have divided fans, with some calling out his silence.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 29, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Former football player turned professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is facing fan backlash over recent comments he's made about remaining an apolitical public figure when most of his fellow performers have chosen to either speak out against injustice in fascism or wholly embrace it.

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson criticized his colleagues for sharing their political views with the public.

Johnson said:

"What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep—need, not want—the main thing the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that drives me each morning when I get out of bed, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling."
"I've learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself."

In 2020, Johnson had initially endorsed Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris. But in 2024, Johnson refused to endorse Harris or speak out against Trump's racism or otherwise bigoted statements.

Johnson continued:

"There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about. If I’m wrong, I’ll tell you I’m wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you.“
"Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullsh*t that comes with it.”

Bringing up longtime liberal singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Johnson said:

"Because when I hear you talk about Springsteen, who I love, and this idea that he’s speaking directly to Trump in his concerts, my first thought as you were telling me that, in my head, I went, 'Oh, then why don’t they talk?'"
"They should sit down and talk. I don’t know where that goes, but I do know that’s an important step."

People were disappointed with Johnson's choice to not only not denounce a racist, fascist regime, but to criticize those that do.

On the pop culture subReddit Faux Mois, users had plenty to say about Johnson's integrity and talent.

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Johnson said in a 2024 interview on Fox News that he regretted endorsing President Biden and Vice President Harris because his MAGA fans didn't like it.

He's now finding out his apolitical stance is costing him liberal, progressive, and even conservative fans who value democracy.

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