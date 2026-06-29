Skip to content

Fans Alarmed After Harry Styles Chokes On Water And Collapses On Stage In Scary Moment During Concert

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bill Burr Epically Roasts Shaq For Claiming That The Earth Is Flat Due To His Experience On Planes

Bill Burr on The Big Podcast; Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast
The Big Podcast with Shaq/YouTube

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal got dragged hard by comedian Bill Burr on his podcast after claiming the Earth is flat due to his experience on a 25-hour flight where the plane didn't dip "down."

John Curtis
By John CurtisJun 29, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

There is arguably no conspiracy theory more notorious than the idea that the Earth is flat rather than round.

Despite hard scientific evidence to prove otherwise, "flat Earthers" seem to be growing at a surprising rate.

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal apparently stands among this infamous crowd.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the concept of the Earth being flat was brought up to some pretty amusing results:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

During the June 26 episode, O'Neal (or "Shaq") requested of co-host Adam Lefkoe that they play a game of "White People Sh*t/Black People Sh*t" with their guest, comedian Bill Burr.

The simple game consists of Lefkoe listing "random things that have no direct racial connotation," and the participants decide whether or not the listed topics are "White people sh*t" or "Black people sh*t".

Clearly excited to play along, Burr intercepted listing the categories form Lefkoe, first listing off various types of cars, immediately drawing a disagreement from Shaq.

After Lefkoe listed off "punishing a child by making them sit in a corner," "sleeping on the couch after getting into a fight with your partner," and "drumming," the topic of "conspiracy theories" came up.

Shaq more or less declared them to be "Black people sh*t" without batting an eye. Burr believed that conspiracy theories were "Black people sh*t" before the internet, but that "white people started to catch up with the internet." He went on to claim that White people took conspiracy theories in a "stupid direction," immediately citing "flat Earthers."

Upon hearing Burr's last remark, Shaq asked him if he indeed didn't believe the Earth was flat.

The question took Lefkoe by surprise, and he asked Shaq if he believed the Earth was flat.

Though not ever saying it verbatim, Shaq went on to say he did, indeed, tend to believe the Earth was flat, citing a 25-hour flight, where he never once saw the plane curve. The admittedly questionable rationale was met with laughter from Lefkoe and Burr, with the latter attempting to debunk Shaq's logic by pointing out "north" and "up" were two different concepts.

While Shaq accepted Burr's argument, he nonetheless clapped back, claiming he watched the map on his screen and looked out the window the whole 25-hour flight, and saw no evidence that the Earth was round, and not flat.

Burr continued to counter Shaq's beliefs, citing the invention of VORs (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range), while Lefkoe also poked fun at a time Shaq claimed the Moon was closer to New York than Los Angeles.

Shaq swiftly denied ever saying that, but instead clarified that New Yorkers can see the moon, which is over 240,000 miles from Earth (despite Lefkoe's false claim that it was "millions" of miles), and yet East Coasters can't see Los Angeles, being only about two thousand miles away.

Burr then advised Shaq that, should he ever enter negotiations to be a brand spokesperson, he might want to avoid bringing these conspiracy theories up, resulting in guffaws of laughter from Shaq.

Shaq continued to have trouble containing himself as Burr mocked his logic of "looking out the window" to determine if the Earth is flat or round:

"You can determine whether it's round or flat by looking out the window."
"What are the scientists wasting all their time with all of these apparatuses."
"Look out the window."

The laughter continued among the three men on the podcast, as well as on X (formerly Twitter), with many joining along in poking fun at Shaq's logic, even if not everyone felt Burr's jokes quite hit the mark:








At least Shaq tried to back his belief up with a firsthand account.

Even so, he might want to consider taking a flight with Neil DeGrasse Tyson or Bill Nye, who can explain the concept of gravity as they look out the window...

Latest News

Lionel Messi
Celebrities

An Accidentally NSFW Statue Of Lionel Messi Was Just Erected In Argentina—And Hoo Boy, It's A Big Yikes

Dwayne Johnson
Donald Trump

Dwayne Johnson Sparks Debate After His Comments About Why He Stays Out Of Politics Rub Some Fans The Wrong Way

Screenshot of Elizabeth Warren
Trending

CNBC Includes Hilarious Typo In Chyron During Elizabeth Warren Interview About AI—And We're Obsessed

Screenshot of Linda Luttrell; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Ex-Trump Supporter Brutally Rips Trump For His Treatment Of Poor Americans In Viral Interview Clip

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Leslie Jones reflected on the creative frustrations and lasting impact of her time on Saturday Night Live.
Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Leslie Jones Reveals She Called Out 'SNL' Writers For Constantly Writing Her Characters As 'The Girl That Was Angry'

Leslie Jones is pulling back the curtain on her experience behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live. The comedian revealed she confronted the show's writers after becoming frustrated with what she described as a pattern of writing her characters as "the girl that was angry."

During a recent appearance on The Sam Sanders Show, she reflected on that typecasting:

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evert
Manny Carabel/WireImage

Tennis Fans Rally Around Chris Evert After She Reveals Her Ovarian Cancer Has Returned For 3rd Time In Heartbreaking Post

Legendary tennis player Chris Evert, 71, has revealed that after two previous bouts with ovarian cancer, she has once again been diagnosed with the disease.

Evert was first diagnosed in 2021. A second battle with ovarian cancer ensued in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Huff
Tony Medina/Getty Images

Former MLB Star Slammed After Going On Wildly Homophobic Rant Over Giants Pride Night Hat Drama

WARNING: includes homophobic slurs and insults

Controversial former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff posted a lengthy homophobic rant against his ex-team’s Pride Night after several players decided to violate league rules and then claim it was because they're Christians. The San Francisco Giants designed Pride Night gear for players to wear that Major League Baseball (MLB) then approved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Usha Vance; JD Vance
CBS News; Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images

A Video Of Usha Vance Explaining Why She Didn't Convert To Catholicism With JD Is Going Viral—And It's Pretty Shady

Second Lady Usha Vance appeared to be shading her own husband, Vice President JD Vance, while explaining during a CBS News interview why she hasn't converted to Catholicism.

Vance was criticized last year after telling attendees at a Turning Point USA conference that he hopes his wife, who is the daughter of Telugu-speaking Indian Hindu immigrants who hail from Andhra Pradesh, will convert to Christianity someday and "see things the same way" that he does.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bruce Blakeman; Brad Lander
Noam Galai/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

MAGA Candidate Blasted After Making Horrific Holocaust Claim About Mamdani-Endorsed Jewish Candidate

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman was widely criticized after he made a Holocaust claim about Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander, a fellow Jew who was endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in his bid to represent the state's 10th district.

During a Newsmax appearance Wednesday night, Blakeman and host Bill Spadea were discussing Tuesday's election wins by progressive candidates in New York when the conversation shifted to Lander, who is New York City's comptroller.

Keep ReadingShow less