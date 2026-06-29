Pastor Gets Blunt Science Lesson After Claiming He Can Debunk The Big Bang Theory In Viral Video

People have expressed a lot of opinions about the Big Bang Theory over the years, even within the scientific community, but no opinions have been more divisive than Christians either trying to debunk it or connect it with the Creation story found in the book of Genesis.

Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell, for example, went viral in June of 2026 when he claimed that he could completely "destroy the Big Bang Theory" in a sermon that lasted less than 30 seconds.

He walked in a counter-clockwise circle around his sermon stand, demonstrating as he spoke to his community at 2819 church.

"I'm about to destroy the Big Bang Theory right now."

"The Big Bang Theory says that, from a little, swirling dot, something exploded, and then created the entire solar system."

"But space has no gravity!"

"So if the dot is swirling, and something exploded, that means everything else in the solar system should be spinning in the same direction."

"But there are planets that spin in opposite directions..."

"How do you explain that from a spinning dot with no gravity?"

"Oh! I can explain that: 'In the beginning, God created...'"

Though his church community sounded convinced, many of whom applauded or hooted their approval as he spoke, TikToker @natemccallister was not so impressed.

In a response video, McCallister went through the video point by point, debunking the pastor's "destruction" of the widely accepted and taught theory.

First, McCallister suggested that the pastor's initial description of the Big Bang Theory was oversimplified, but was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and listen to the rest of his message.

However, when Pastor Mitchell said that space has no gravity, McCallister pointed out that gravity simply gets weaker the farther away something is from a substantial mass, like Earth or the Sun. That's not to say that there is, in fact, zero gravity.

Also, when Pastor Mitchell said that some planets are spinning in the opposite direction, McCallister explained that only two planets are spinning in the opposite direction from the rest of the large objects in the Milky Way galaxy, likely because of a collision that happened at some point that caused them to change direction.

But what concerned McCallister the most was how quickly the audience believed their pastor without fact-checking him.

"This [video] has 200,000-plus likes, and the crowd is kind of going wild."

"We have an education problem here. It's a crisis."

"I'm baffled that you can be this ignorant, and that this many people can listen to this and not just, like, pull out their phone and say, 'Wait, actually, there's some explanation...' No."

"It is baffling."

You can watch the video here:

@natemccallister Mega pastor “debunks” big bang theory (he doesn’t understand gravity). #atheist #deconstruction #religioustrauma #exchristian #bigbangtheory

Viewers agreed with McCallister that this is concerning.

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People are allowed to believe what they want to believe, but where much of the concern in this conversation comes from is what appears to be an absence of education and a willingness to simply blindly follow.