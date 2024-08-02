Leslie Jones Asked Katie Ledecky A Gross Question About Swimmers That We've All Wondered

SNL alum Leslie Jones had the opportunity to ask Olympian Katie Ledecky, who on Thursday became the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in Olympics history, a gross question about swimmers that we've all wondered, whether we admit or not.



You guessed right: Jones asked Ledecky about peeing in the pool. The eight-time gold medalist, however, says she "definitely" doesn't do it.

It all began when Ledecky said the following in an interview that aired on NBC Sports:

“I just love it when I can spend most of my day at the pool."

Jones then asked the big question:



"You know, I got to ask this because I’m looking at this pool and I see how long the lanes are ... how do you not pee in the pool?”

Ledecky laughed and said:

"I definitely don't."

When Jones questioned if "no one" pees in the pool, Ledecky gave the following response that had Jones cackling:

"I can't speak for other people. I definitely cannot speak for other people.”

You can watch their exchange in the video below.



People definitely had thoughts.











Aside from not peeing in the pool, Ledecky clinched a gold medal on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, she was back in the pool to win another medal, setting a new record for the most Olympic medals won by a female swimmer when the U.S. women’s 4x200 freestyle relay team secured a silver.

People were thrilled for her.

Jones' interview with Ledecky comes just days after The Wall Street Journal published a piece titled "The Dirty Secret of Olympic Swimming: Everyone Pees in the Pool."

Lilly King, a three-time Olympian for Team USA, revealed that she's "probably peed in every single pool I’ve swam in," adding that she can "actually pee as I’m swimming, which is kind of a gift.”

The Journal noted that the "nasty habit isn’t just a lack of decorum" because many swimmers "insist there’s a good reason why they can’t do what most people learn by the age of four."

It added that "swimmers hydrate until the last possible moment while also wearing ultra-tight suits meant to compress their bodies into the most hydrodynamic shape possible," which "makes for a dangerous combination."