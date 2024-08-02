Skip to content

People Break Down Which Things The U.S. Does Better Than Any Other Country

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Leslie Jones Asked Katie Ledecky A Gross Question About Swimmers That We've All Wondered

Katie Ledecky and Leslie Jones
YouTube/NBC Sports

The 'SNL' alum asked the swimming legend about peeing in the pool—and Ledecky was quick to shut down any notion that she does it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 02, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

SNL alum Leslie Jones had the opportunity to ask Olympian Katie Ledecky, who on Thursday became the most decorated U.S. female swimmer in Olympics history, a gross question about swimmers that we've all wondered, whether we admit or not.

You guessed right: Jones asked Ledecky about peeing in the pool. The eight-time gold medalist, however, says she "definitely" doesn't do it.

It all began when Ledecky said the following in an interview that aired on NBC Sports:

“I just love it when I can spend most of my day at the pool."

Jones then asked the big question:

"You know, I got to ask this because I’m looking at this pool and I see how long the lanes are ... how do you not pee in the pool?”

Ledecky laughed and said:

"I definitely don't."

When Jones questioned if "no one" pees in the pool, Ledecky gave the following response that had Jones cackling:

"I can't speak for other people. I definitely cannot speak for other people.”

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

People definitely had thoughts.



Aside from not peeing in the pool, Ledecky clinched a gold medal on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, she was back in the pool to win another medal, setting a new record for the most Olympic medals won by a female swimmer when the U.S. women’s 4x200 freestyle relay team secured a silver.

People were thrilled for her.

Jones' interview with Ledecky comes just days after The Wall Street Journal published a piece titled "The Dirty Secret of Olympic Swimming: Everyone Pees in the Pool."

Lilly King, a three-time Olympian for Team USA, revealed that she's "probably peed in every single pool I’ve swam in," adding that she can "actually pee as I’m swimming, which is kind of a gift.”

The Journal noted that the "nasty habit isn’t just a lack of decorum" because many swimmers "insist there’s a good reason why they can’t do what most people learn by the age of four."

It added that "swimmers hydrate until the last possible moment while also wearing ultra-tight suits meant to compress their bodies into the most hydrodynamic shape possible," which "makes for a dangerous combination."

Latest News

Meghan McCain; Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Meghan McCain Has Three-Word Warning For Republicans After Harris' Epic Atlanta Rally

Roy Wood Jr.; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Roy Wood Jr. Hilariously Drags Trump For Claiming Kamala Harris 'Turned Black'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump on The Ingraham Angle
YouTube/FoxNews

Trump Gets Epic Grammar Lesson After Saying He Doesn't 'Want Pronouns' On Fox News

Critics quickly gave former President Donald Trump an epic grammar lesson after he told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham that he doesn't "want pronouns."

Trump made the ridiculous statement in response to Ingraham's remark that Vice President Kamala Harris—who is the presumptive Democratic nominee now that President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race—has “she/her” in her social media bio to indicate her pronouns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Ledecky; X screenshot of young fan
Deepbluemedia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; NBC

Little Girl's Enthusiastic Reaction To Katie Ledecky Waving At Her Is Everything

Between Snoop Dogg carrying the torch, USA women bringing home the country's first medal in rugby, Clark Kent Stephen Nedoroscik coming in clutch, FAAFO the Golden Girls winning it all, and Lee Kiefer becoming the first American fencer to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, the 2024 summer Olympic games in Paris have already hit us in all the feels.

Or so we thought.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
ABC News; KHOU-11

Kamala Harris Perfectly Shames Donald Trump For Unhinged Racist Attack

Vice President Kamala Harris called out former President Donald Trump for claiming she "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity.

At the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Trump was asked if he agreed with Republicans who have labeled Harris as a "DEI hire." Trump, who has previously supported the racist "birther" conspiracy theory claiming that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, responded by casting doubts on Harris's heritage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy Osbourne; Britney Spears
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage/GettyImages

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Apology' To Britney Spears For Mocking Her Dancing Skills Angers Fans Even More

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne's so-called apology wasn't good enough for fans of Britney Spears after he trashed her dancing videos on Instagram.

The 75-year-old former frontman for Black Sabbath had apparently just about had it with the pop singer's dancing videos, which are a guilty pleasure for some of her diehard fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press via Getty Images

Simone Biles Changes NSFW Team Nickname To Something More PG—And It's Kind Of Perfect

Simone Biles just revealed a newer, family-friendlier name for Team USA, and it's absolutely perfect.

Following the U.S. women's gymnastics team Olympic gold medal finish in Paris on Tuesday, former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked the team, comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, about their team name.

Keep ReadingShow less