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'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Reveals Staggering Amount She's Made In Her First Week Since Joining OnlyFans

Shannon Elizabeth
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Actor Shannon Elizabeth opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her pivot to OnlyFans—and revealed the seven-figure total she made in just her first week.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Rumors have been circulating that American Pie and Scary Movie star Shannon Elizabeth started an OnlyFans account and that she's been making bank while doing it.

Early reports claimed that Elizabeth started the account on April 16, 2026, and that she brought in "more than seven figures" in the first week on the platform alone.

Elizabeth wrote this in the description, which was enough to entice fans to subscribe:

"Here you'll find the side of me that doesn't make it into the movies: more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted."
"If you've ever been curious what I'm really like... You're about to find out."

Elizabeth has since come forward to confirm that, yes, the rumors are true.

"I can verify that the rumors are true that have been out there in the headlines."
"My manager, the other day, he said, 'You've now made more than 'American Pie,' 'Scary Movie,' 'Love Actually,' and he named one other film... But it was all of them combined!"
"Last time I looked, there were four million views."
"And there were 300,000 subscribers."

Elizabeth was excited to see where the platform could take her.

"OnlyFans is for anybody, and it's for any content. People can do what they want on there."
"They have their own curated page where they get to share a part of their lives... and that can look however you want it to look."
"For me, I'm still kind of exploring. It's really new for me."

When asked if there was any style of content that would be off-limits to her, the actress confirmed she was open.

"I don't know yet."
"I don't know what I will or won't show in the future."
"I think we're gonna figure that out together."
"I never expected this to happen. My fans have been absolutely incredible and supportive, and I am so grateful for it."

Considered a sex icon in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Elizabeth was best known for her roles in American Pie, Scary Movie, and Love Actually, and she's just as excited as her fans for this "new chapter" in her life.

Now 52 years old, Elizabeth submitted her divorce paperwork from her husband of five years and launched her OnlyFans platform on the very same day, eager to create something that was entirely her own.

Hopeful about what was to come, Elizabeth confided on the new platform, which she refers to as "the future":

"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career."
"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Fans applauded Elizabeth for taking charge of her life.










OnlyFans might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the platform is working really well for people who are looking for unique ways to express themselves, which they might not be able to do elsewhere.

One thing's for certain: Elizabeth filing for divorce and launching an OnlyFans on the same day certainly makes a statement, and it promises that there's surely much more to come from her in the future.

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