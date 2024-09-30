Catherine Zeta-Jones Strips Down In Stunning Photo For Michael Douglas' Birthday Gift

Catherine Zeta-Jones presented husband and birthday twin Michael Douglas with "gift option two" after "running out of gift ideas."
And we don't think he minded one bit.
Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to celebrate Douglas' 80th birthday on September 25 with a stunning stripped-down photo.
The Chicago star posted a racy snap of herself staring into a bathroom mirror wearing only heels.
In the caption of her post, Zeta-Jones, who turned 55 on the same day, wrote:
"In my birthday suit!"
"After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!"
"This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣"
You can see the post below.
Viewers of the post were rather impressed by the photo.
And many took the opportunity to wish both Douglas and Zeta-Jones a happy birthday, as well.
Zeta-Jones later shared another celebratory post showing Bono singing "Happy Birthday" at the couple's joint celebration.
Douglas himself also gave a birthday shoutout on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous picture of his wife and writing:
"To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! "
"May your new year be the best!"
We hope they both enjoyed their shared special day!