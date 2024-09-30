Skip to content
Catherine Zeta-Jones Strips Down In Stunning Photo For Michael Douglas' Birthday Gift

Catherine Zeta-Jone and Michael Douglas
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Chicago star admitted that she's "running out of gift ideas" in the caption of her racy Instagram photo celebrating her shared birthday with husband Michael Douglas.

AB Keith
Sep 30, 2024
Catherine Zeta-Jones presented husband and birthday twin Michael Douglas with "gift option two" after "running out of gift ideas."

And we don't think he minded one bit.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to celebrate Douglas' 80th birthday on September 25 with a stunning stripped-down photo.

The Chicago star posted a racy snap of herself staring into a bathroom mirror wearing only heels.

In the caption of her post, Zeta-Jones, who turned 55 on the same day, wrote:

"In my birthday suit!"
"After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!"
"This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣"

You can see the post below.

Viewers of the post were rather impressed by the photo.

And many took the opportunity to wish both Douglas and Zeta-Jones a happy birthday, as well.

Zeta-Jones later shared another celebratory post showing Bono singing "Happy Birthday" at the couple's joint celebration.

Douglas himself also gave a birthday shoutout on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous picture of his wife and writing:

"To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart! "
"May your new year be the best!"

We hope they both enjoyed their shared special day!

Donald Trump; The Purge: Election Year poster
2024 Election

Trump Sparks Backlash After Proposing 'Purge'-Like 'Violent Day' To End Crime

