Skip to content

Kentucky Secretary Of State Issues Hilarious Reminder After Citizens Sound The Alarm About Polls Being Closed

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Trolls MAGA With Epically Blunt Reaction After Democrats Sweep Major Elections

Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. continued his trolling of MAGA Republicans on X following a slew of massive Democratic victories across the country, including the passage of Proposition 50, which allows Democrats to draw a new redistricting map in California in response to the GOP's gerrymandering efforts.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked MAGA Republicans on X after Democrats racked up significant victories in Tuesday's elections, including the passage of Proposition 50, which allows Democrats to draw a new redistricting map in California in response to the GOP's gerrymandering efforts.

Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.

Californians' approval of Democrats' redistricting push is also a major win for Newsom. He had framed his redistricting plan as an emergency response to a Texas plan that President Donald Trump championed. Trump supports that plan because he “got the highest vote in the history of Texas” and is therefore “entitled to five more seats.”

After the White House posted a picture of the November 2024 election electoral map and urged followers to "Never forget" the map that "made the left cry," Newsom replied, "We won't," and included a screenshot of a map outlining Proposition 50's successful passage.

He also posted an AI-generated video of a crying Trump wearing a hat that bears the slogan "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."

And let's not forget a doctored video that shows him and former President Barack Obama beating Trump in a WWE-style wrestling match.

Or this very simple response to the White House's call to "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!":

"We just did."

People loved his responses.



Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to cope.

Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that "no one should read too much into" the election results despite major upsets. Johnson went on to attack Mamdani, saying New Yorkers had allowed their city to be taken over by "the communists."

Trump, when not firing off angry Truth Social posts, warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be seen as “do-nothing” if they didn’t change the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation.

These remarks put him at odds with Republicans, including Johnson, who have stood firm about not resolving the ongoing government shutdown, currently the longest in U.S. history.

Latest News

JD Vance; Joe Biden
Political News

JD Vance Just Tried To Blame MAGA's Election Losses On Biden—And It Didn't Go Over Well

Screenshots from 'Jeopardy!'
TV & Movies

Ken Jennings Offers Cheeky Apology After Bizarre 'Jeopardy!' Clue About AI Baffles Viewers And Contestants

Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Calls Out Death Threats After She's Forced To Miss 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere In Brazil

TikToker @richi_luvv; Sabrina Carpenter
Celebrities

Kidz Bop Just Released A Cover Of A Super Suggestive Sabrina Carpenter Song—And Fans Are Not OK

More from News/political-news

screenshot from Fox News broadcast
Fox News

Sean Hannity Roasted After Claiming His Friends In NYC Are 'Scared' After Mamdani's Win

When Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in June, Republicans and some old school Democrats were positively apoplectic.

An immigrant Muslim of Gujarati and Punjabi Indian parents who has lived in NYC since he was 7 years old, the 34-year-old New York State Assembly member was the stuff of nightmares for the MAGAsphere. Mamdani was a non-White, non-Christian, Uganda-born immigrant and progressive Democrat.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Zohran Mamdani
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

AOC Has Democrats Applauding With Her Viral Reaction To Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had people nodding their heads after she opened up about why democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday is so important for the country at large as well as for the future of the Democratic Party.

Mamdani successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect, running a campaign that focused predominantly on the city's affordability crisis and that successfully batted away racist and Islamophobic backlash from right-wingers who claimed his policies would "destroy" the city.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Mike Johnson
Fox News

Mike Johnson Gets A Swift Reality Check After Trying To Downplay The Election Results

House Speaker Mike Johnson was called out after displaying his clear denial over Tuesday night's election wins for Democrats, claiming that "no one should read too much into" the results despite major upsets.

Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man in a suit walking down the sidewalk and pulling a bag
person in black suit jacket with r ed bag walking beside metal fence
Photo by Romain V on Unsplash

People Who Quit Their Jobs On Day One Reveal What Made Them Say 'Nope, Not Doing This'

Every now and then, simply because we need money, we might take a job that doesn't fulfill us in any way, but at least keeps our bank accounts happy.

Some jobs, however, are so soul-sucking that even with no other prospects immediately on the horizon, we can't, in good conscience, keep working them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Gaetz; Dan Crenshaw
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Matt Gaetz Gets Hit With Brutal Community Note After Sparring With GOP Rep. Over Real 'Conservatism'

While feuding with his fellow MAGA Republican, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, former Florida GOP Representative Matt Gaetz got slammed with a brutally honest community note by X users.

Gaetz and Crenshaw were feuding on X Friday and Saturday over the Republican Party’s stance on Israel.

Keep ReadingShow less