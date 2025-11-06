Gavin Newsom Trolls MAGA With Epically Blunt Reaction After Democrats Sweep Major Elections

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked MAGA Republicans on X after Democrats racked up significant victories in Tuesday's elections, including the passage of Proposition 50, which allows Democrats to draw a new redistricting map in California in response to the GOP's gerrymandering efforts.
Democrats won races around the country, particularly in Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to the win the governorship in the state's history, and in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, successfully took on the establishment to become the first South Asian, first Muslim, and first millennial mayor-elect.
Californians' approval of Democrats' redistricting push is also a major win for Newsom. He had framed his redistricting plan as an emergency response to a Texas plan that President Donald Trump championed. Trump supports that plan because he “got the highest vote in the history of Texas” and is therefore “entitled to five more seats.”
After the White House posted a picture of the November 2024 election electoral map and urged followers to "Never forget" the map that "made the left cry," Newsom replied, "We won't," and included a screenshot of a map outlining Proposition 50's successful passage.
He also posted an AI-generated video of a crying Trump wearing a hat that bears the slogan "NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."
And let's not forget a doctored video that shows him and former President Barack Obama beating Trump in a WWE-style wrestling match.
Or this very simple response to the White House's call to "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!":
"We just did."
People loved his responses.
Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to cope.
Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that "no one should read too much into" the election results despite major upsets. Johnson went on to attack Mamdani, saying New Yorkers had allowed their city to be taken over by "the communists."
Trump, when not firing off angry Truth Social posts, warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be seen as “do-nothing” if they didn’t change the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation.
These remarks put him at odds with Republicans, including Johnson, who have stood firm about not resolving the ongoing government shutdown, currently the longest in U.S. history.