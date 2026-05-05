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Fans Rally Around Dionne Warwick After Fashion Critic Calls Out Her Choice Of Footwear On Red Carpet

Nicky Campbell (right) faces backlash after criticizing Dionne Warwick’s (left) red carpet look.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; ia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fashion critic Nicky Campbell found himself in hot water with Dionne Warwick fans after he criticized her for wearing slippers on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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If there’s one thing Dionne Warwick has earned, it’s the right to show up exactly as she pleases—slippers included. But when a fashion critic took issue with the icon’s red carpet footwear, fans wasted no time reminding everyone that comfort, legacy, and cultural impact will always outrank dress codes.

Case in point: Influencer and stylist Nicky Campbell is facing scrutiny after criticizing Dionne Warwick for her recent public outing. Warwick wore a white suit, a black lace top, and slippers.

Over the weekend, Campbell, who is best known for his unfiltered red carpet commentary, posted a video sharing his thoughts on the looks from the star-studded Billboard Women in Music ceremony on April 29.

In the TikTok, he reacted to Warwick’s footwear choice with disbelief:

“Slippers? B**ch, come on…”

You can watch the controversial TikTok here:

@nickycbell

Pls not the slippers @billboard

The disbelief didn’t stop there—it spilled into the comment section. One user wrote, “TOO comfortable,” while another pushed back more directly: “Dionne Warwick slander. NEVER.”

One Instagram user called out the tone of Campbell’s remark::

"Not the B word (even in this context) when referring to an elder… not feeling that.”

For those who don’t know: Campbell became a viral presence for his blunt, often apathetic reactions to red carpet fashion, particularly after his 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards coverage took off on TikTok. His background includes roles as a fashion assistant at Vogue and digital editor at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

On May 4, Campbell responded to the backlash with a follow-up video

"I put my foot in my mouth with my choice of words. I did not mean to disrespect the Dionne Warwick. Yes, I know who this is, yes, I know she's mother."
"I just was surprised to see slippers on the red carpet. She's done more for the world than I have. If she wants to do it, I'm here for it."

Campbell then pulled up multiple photos of Warwick in what he considered red carpet-ready gowns. "In my head, this is how I still think of her. Queen goddess of the '70s," he explained.

Referencing her 2025 medical issue with her leg, Campbell continued:

"But listen, she's going through a lot. I did not know this, and I'm happy to see her standing. Health is wealth."

Warwick, 85, canceled the show last year due to an issue with one of her legs that started on Thursday. "It's a minor issue that has been fixed, and she is fine," a rep for the musician told People.

To his credit, Campbell did comment on his tone and delivery:

"I wasn't even trying to be rude. I'm just really gay and annoying and always like, you know, 'Hey bitch… Here's what we will do. I will learn to watch my mouth, especially around icons."'

Replying to a comment, you can watch his apology-backtrack video here:

Warwick isn’t the only Hollywood veteran Campbell has criticized and faced backlash for.

In 2024, he posted a video about that year’s Emmys fashion and called out Holland Taylor for wearing two brooches instead of one. The 81-year-old actor responded directly.

Taylor pushed back with context and personal history:

“I generally am right with you on your takes, but do want to say that while I agree with you re: wearing a brooch… Mine are paste pieces, bought by my mother, barely twenty. An insane extravagance at about $37 — $800 in today’s money. Some paste is astonishingly good."

And, in case you were wondering, according to People, "the term 'paste' is used to describe jewelry crafted from flint glass that has been made to imitate the look of gemstones." Good to know.

Nicky Campbell later described his exchange with Taylor as “very tasteful,” telling People he was surprised not only that she responded but that it sparked a genuine dialogue, with the two going back and forth in a respectful disagreement that led to what he characterized as a great conversation.

As for Auntie Dionne Warwick, she had the internet firmly on her side:

@belladreamhair/Instagram

@ansonn2002/Instagram

@yvettenoelschure/Instagram

@epicuriousexpeditions/Instagram

@thefamousjet/Instagram

@ladyofdendera/Instagram

@kaykayenterprises25/Instagram

@madnewsuk/Instagram

@mrvailen/Instagram

@princecharleswashington/Instagram

@saishagirl/Instagram

@nycimmigration/Instagram

Meanwhile, Warwick’s appearance had a glam vision of its own.

The “Walk on By” singer attended the event to present Teyana Taylor with the Visionary Award. Taylor is also set to portray the five-time Grammy winner in an upcoming biopic. Warwick walked the carpet alongside her son, Damon Elliott, and daughter-in-law, Ana Netanel.

A day before Campbell’s original video, Warwick addressed her look directly on Instagram.

"I am Dionne Warwick. Everybody always wants to know, 'What are you wearing?' Let me just say this, I'm wearing what I want to wear. How about that? And I think I look pretty nice.”

She also took pride in her independence when it came to styling. "You're looking at my styling team," she said, pointing to herself. "Totally me."

If Dionne Warwick wants to hit a red carpet in slippers, the only real question is why anyone thought that was up for discussion.

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