Dionne Warwick Is Ready To Go To War With Nickelodeon Over 'Tiny Chef' Cancellation

You know your campaign against a show's cancellation is achieving widespread attention when you get people like venerated singer Dionne Warwick advocating for you.
Nickelodeon's The Tiny Chef Show was recently cancelled, much to the dismay of its viewers and creators. It was also a genuinely surprising decision, since the show has won an Emmy.
After the cancellation announcement, show creators began a social media campaign on TikTok with a heartfelt video featuring Tiny Chef receiving a call from Nickelodeon representatives. He greets them happily as "Mickelflodeon," followed by emotional pauses as the speaker on the other end of the line breaks the bad news.
In case you've missed it, here's the original video.
SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here. Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one.
Tiny Chef tries to change their minds by pointing out that the show won an Emmy, and by listing people who would be affected by their decision, all to no avail. The video ends with him crying into his little felt hands in his little felt room.
Devastating.
And very effective—so effective, in fact, that people you would never expect to hear from are coming to Tiny Chef's rescue—people like Dionne Warwick. Warwick, Grammy Hall of Fame inductee and singer of "Walk on By" and "Don't Make Me Over," has remained active in the entertainment industry for most of her 84 years on this earth.
But she had time to see Tiny Chef videos—and to demand an explanation from Nickelodeon.
Folks commended Warwick for standing up to the powers that be on Tiny Chef's behalf.
Warwick's post managed to rally even more people to Tiny Chef's side.
Some people thought how she talked about Tiny Chef was hilarious.
So true, and so depressing.
The show was cancelled in June 2025 after three seasons amidst a merger between two parent companies put it on the chopping block.