Heartbreaking Animated Video Announcing Emmy-Winning Show's Cancellation Has The Internet Sobbing

Whether or not you've heard of the show, Nickelodeon's The Tiny Chef Show has been turning heads. Not only is it a show that children love, but it's an Emmy Award winner.
Despite all of this adorable, pea-sized chef's success, and a Minion-like voice to boot, the show appears to be canceled.
But the Tiny Chef is not going quietly.
Instead, the producers behind The Tiny Chef Show put out a call for help on their TikTok page, featuring the Tiny Chef receiving a call from Nickelodeon representatives. He greets them happily as "Mickelflodeon," followed by emotional pauses as the speaker on the other end of the line breaks the news.
The Tiny Chef tries to appeal the decision, first by pointing out that the kids' show won an Emmy, and then he provided a gut-wrenching list of names of people who would be impacted by this decision, likely by losing their jobs, which many people have experienced in the last few years with excessive layoffs.
The video ends with the Tiny Chef looking devastated after he hangs up. He attempts to go back to cleaning, breaks down in tears, and goes to his bed to cry, where he covers his face with his hands.
You can watch the video here:
@thetinychefshow
SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny chefs cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected) and without the support of a major network we need crowd funding to keep cookin’ over here. Yesh this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there, he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores. Please let cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments he’s really feelin this one.
Some viewers were heartbroken by the video—even those who had never seen the show.
Others hoped to soon see the show on another platform, fingers crossed.
Twitter (X) users were also emotional over the video.
It's telling that a video could impact so many people who have never watched a show before. Between the Tiny Chef's cuteness, and the relatability of layoffs, people were left all up in their feels over the fate of the pea-sized chef.
For the Tiny Chef's sake and ours, we hope this is not the end for the Tiny Chef.